Romano reveals Arsenal ‘here we go’ as the Gunners ‘set their sights’ on Inter Milan star

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal are on the verge of completing a deal that would see Oleksandr Zinchenko join Ajax on loan.

The Gunners allowed the Ukraine international to leave on loan to Nottingham Forest in the summer transfer window after Arsenal brought in eight new signings to help Mikel Areta this season.

Zinchenko has played just five times in the Premier League for Nottingham Forest this term and ten times in all competitions and the Arsenal defender will now return to Arsenal before completing a move to Ajax.

Romano gave his famous ‘here we go’ confirmation to the deal that will see the versatile star – who is out of contract at the end of the current season – join the Eredivisie giants imminently.

Romano told his YouTube channel: “Oleksandr Zinchenko to Ajax is a here we go.

“He has been on loan at Nottingham Forest since the very final hours of the summer window, but that move is now over and he will return to Arsenal first.

READ: Arsenal attacker’s form ‘dropped off a cliff’ as Gyokeres is ‘failed experiment’

“Ajax have reached an agreement with Arsenal and with the player’s agents over contract and terms for a loan until the end of the season.

“Zinchenko will then be free to decide his future as his Arsenal contract expires in summer 2026.

“He will travel in the next hours for medical tests and contract signing.”

Arsenal are taking an interest in a new defender with Italian website TuttoSport claiming that the Gunners ‘have set their sights’ on Inter Milan left-back Federico Dimarco.

The report adds: ‘These are genuine interests, though still in their infancy, but those on Viale della Liberazione have no intention of underestimating them and want to block them. For this reason, Marotta and Ausilio are ready to begin negotiations in February to secure Inter’s number 32. A jewel who still has to continue to shine in the Nerazzurri. And for a long time to come.’

On interest from Manchester United, the report continues: ‘A few months ago, Manchester United had unsuccessfully explored Fede’s potential. Meanwhile, Dimarco’s main sponsor at the Red Devils has been removed. Any other than purely coincidental references are to the former manager [Ruben] Amorim. This is one less threat for Inter in the race to renew the left-back’s contract.’

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Jamie Redknapp makes Arsenal claim after Aston Villa lose at home to Everton

* Richards tells Arsenal to drop ‘disappointing’ star vs Man Utd as £45m player ‘needs to play now’

* Arsenal: Gerrard issues warning to Arteta as Rice’s X-rated outburst spotted after draw vs Forest

In a recent press conference, Arteta was asked how long the club profile players to check they are ‘good eggs’ before signing them, he replied: “Yes, the ideal scenario is that we spend all the time that is necessary to nail the process, and to understand exactly how we envision that player joining our club, and the team, and the relationship that we want to build there.

“And the reality is sometimes as well that when it’s an opportunity, and you have to act, [it’s not enough [time]. But we have to try to be prepared as usual, and I think we have, in general, very good choices and the type of character and personalities that we have recruited are top.”