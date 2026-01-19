Mikael Silvestre insists that Arsenal are “well-equipped” to finally win the Premier League title as Man Utd should take a leaf out of their book.

The Gunners are having a great season with Mikel Arteta’s men moving another point clear of title rivals Man City and Aston Villa over the weekend.

Man Utd beat Man City 2-0 in the Manchester Derby on Saturday as Aston Villa were beaten 1-0 by Everton in a shock home defeat on Sunday.

And Silvestre doesn’t think that Aston Villa and Man City “seem like real contenders” with Arsenal all set to finally get the title over the line this season.

Silvestre told Esports Insider: “I think it’s theirs to lose. They’re seven points ahead, and when you look at the other teams chasing them, they don’t seem like real contenders.

“With the work they’ve done, the confidence they have, and players available in every position, I think Arsenal is well-equipped to finally win the title.”

READ: Arsenal attacker’s form ‘dropped off a cliff’ as Gyokeres is ‘failed experiment’

Spanish newspaper Sport has claimed that Arsenal boss Arteta is a target for Barcelona if Hansi Flick leaves with the Gunners head coach one ‘of the most popular candidates’.

Silvestre, who played for both Arsenal and Man Utd, reckons the Red Devils needs to make sure they take a leaf out of the Gunners’ book with consistency.

He added: “I think the squad is improving, but they still need to strengthen the midfield. Right now, you have three main players—Kobbie Mianoo, Manuel Ugarte, and Casemiro—which is light if you plan to compete in three or four competitions next season.

“There are a few areas that need attention. I’m sure the club will invest in more quality players, but there are also uncertainties, like a few teams having tough seasons—Liverpool, for example, hasn’t shown much this season, and even City is struggling a bit with form.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Jamie Redknapp makes Arsenal claim after Aston Villa lose at home to Everton

* Richards tells Arsenal to drop ‘disappointing’ star vs Man Utd as £45m player ‘needs to play now’

* Arsenal: Gerrard issues warning to Arteta as Rice’s X-rated outburst spotted after draw vs Forest

“Consistency is key. We’ve seen Arsenal in this position before—they collapsed two or three times, giving away the top spot and missing the final step. Realistically, if United has two or three transfer windows to strengthen, they should be in a good position.”

Man Utd produced one of their best performances of the season in their 2-0 win over Man City on Saturday in Michael Carrick’s first match in charge and Silvestre was pleased by what he saw.

Silvestre continued: “It was a very good performance for 90 minutes, solid at both ends of the pitch. It confirms what we’ve seen since the beginning of the season: the team is playing better, even with a change of manager. Quality has been brought in, and it’s paying off. So it was a pleasant early afternoon.”