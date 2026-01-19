It has been claimed that Manchester United have opted to “say no” to a transfer, while club chiefs are set to have a “meeting” to discuss making a signing.

The Red Devils are yet to do any business in this month’s transfer window and there have been conflicting reports on whether they will make a signing or let any players leave.

Man Utd have been busy working on their managerial situation as they recently parted ways with former boss Ruben Amorim, while Michael Carrick has been appointed on a deal until the summer.

Carrick has had a dream start as interim boss, helping Man Utd to beat arch-rivals Manchester City 2-0 at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Carrick will be part of a “meeting this week” as club chiefs discuss whether to make a January signing, while Joshua Zirkzee’s future also needs to be resolved.

“There will be an internal meeting at Manchester United at the beginning of this week involving Michael Carrick,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Carrick does not make the final decisions, but he will be involved in discussions after a very strong start, including winning the Manchester derby.

“United will decide whether to pursue an opportunity in January, possibly in midfield or attack, or to keep the current squad until the summer.

“At the moment everything is very quiet and the big investments are expected in the summer with a permanent manager in place.

“In Italy, clubs like Roma and Juventus are waiting to see if United open the door for players such as Joshua Zirkzee, but for now United have not decided.”

Romano has indicated that the club are yet to make up their mind on Zirkzee, but Roma director of football Frederic Massara has admitted that their proposed deal for the Netherlands international is currently off.

“Manchester United said no quite clearly a couple of weeks ago and they have not changed their minds,” Massara claimed.

On signing Donyell Malen from Aston Villa and Robinio Vaz from Marseille, he added: ‘These are two strong players, obviously one is a young talent with prospects, the other is an international who already has a name on the European stage.

“There are still 15 days left of the transfer window and we’ll try to be ready for any opportunities, but we’ll have to see how the situation evolves.”