Joshua Zirkzee's exit seems to be off after Ruben Amorim was sacked by Manchester United

Manchester United have “closed the door” on exits after the sacking of Ruben Amorim, according to Roma chief Frederic Massara, who feels it’s “unlikely” a move will happen for a United star now.

There are a few United players who would probably benefit from exits, at least on loan, in January. The pair who spring to mind first are Joshua Zirkzee and Kobbie Mainoo, whose roles under Amorim were very limited.

Both have been courted by clubs in the build up to the January window opening, and Roma are the side who were pushing hardest to land Zirkzee.

That push has been ongoing up until recent days, when the sacking of Amorim seems to have thrown things into the air.

Indeed, Roma chief Massara has now said: “Zirkzee? Right now, United have closed off all transfer discussions; it seems highly unlikely to me.”

While Amorim might have been content with Zirkzee leaving the club, whoever follows him through the door might not feel the same way.

United would not want to put a new boss under masses of pressure by leaving him short in one of the more important areas of the pitch.

Currently, Zirkzee is one of only two players capable of playing as the central striker, with Bryan Mbeumo at the African Cup of Nations, though he will soon return after Cameroon were knocked out.

In any case, Mbeumo has been preferred in a wide role at United so far, and No.9 Benjamin Sesko has failed to convince for the most part.

With that said, he scored a brace in the 2-2 draw with Burnley in the week, though those were just his third and fourth goals in a United shirt, and his first since early October.

As such, whoever takes charge of the Red Devils next will surely want to have another option to push Sesko and potentially perform when the Slovenian international isn’t.

There are multiple varying reports suggesting who might be the next United manager. Some outlets have suggested that there is progress being made for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to return in an interim capacity.

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is then said to be the ‘heavy favourite’ to take charge in the summer, but his side crashing out of the FA Cup might not help the optics of that move.

The holders were bundled out by National League North club Macclesfield, the first time the holders have been out by a non-league club since 1909.

