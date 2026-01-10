One Manchester United star is “very sad” at the sacking of Ruben Amorim, as the pair had a relationship “like father and son,” while a report suggests a former Red Devils coach is now on their radar.

United saw the back of Amorim on Monday after just over a year in charge. He’d begun to change the club’s fortunes, as they were sixth in the Premier League after finishing 15th the season prior.

But his position became untenable due to a breakdown with the board and one too many outbursts to the media.

One player who had featured often and begun to have a starring role under Amorim, Amad Diallo, has detailed his sadness at the sacking.

He told Stats Perform: “It was a tough topic. I was a bit sad because he’s the coach who gave me more visibility and more opportunities to play for Manchester United.

“I was very sad. I even sent him a message to thank him for everything he did for me, both in my life and especially in my career.

“I wished him good luck wherever he goes. It was a difficult moment for me, but I’m really focused on Ivory Coast and on this competition. I want to finish well here and try to win this AFCON.

“We had a very good relationship, almost like a father-and-son relationship. He understood me, gave me a lot of advice, and let me play freely. It’s very unfortunate, but that’s life. You have to adapt, that’s football.

“I wish him all the best in life and in his next club. My next focus is Ivory Coast. I have to give everything for the country.”

Amad could be in luck, though, as it’s suggested Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could take charge until the end of the season. Solskjaer is the man who signed the Ivorian at United, so clearly sees something in him.

However, it is reported by Caught Offside that former United coach Kieran McKenna is seen as a leading candidate to take the Red Devils job.

McKenna remains in the role at Ipswich that he left United for in 2021. He saw them up to the Premier League, and they are once again impressing in the Championship, where they are third. As such, the allure of McKenna is not hard to see.

