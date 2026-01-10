Casemiro offered Man Utd ‘escape route’ but ’emotional’ transfer could crumble after update

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is reportedly being offered an ‘escape route’ from the club with an ’emotional’ component attached.

United have gone through a period of transition of late, but another one might be coming. They accepted that for Ruben Amorim’s project – and 3-4-2-1 formation – to work, they needed to allow him to sign the right personnel.

That meant Patrick Dorgu was signed as a bespoke left wing-back, and wide players who fit into Amorim’s system were signed, in Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, along with other additions being made to the squad.

But a year after he was hired, Amorim has been sacked, and the process might start again. United had been looking for a new midfielder prior to that decision being made, and that’s likely to remain the case, meaning a big call could come on one of their existing midfielders.

Casemiro was one of Amorim’s preferred central midfielders, but is out of contract in the summer, and according to Fichajes, has an ‘escape route’ from the club.

Brazilian club Palmeiras are said to have taken a ‘firm step’ with their intentions of signing Casemiro. They are said to want to offer him a two-year contract, feeling this is a key differentiator to other offers he might receive.

What’s more, there is a strong ’emotional component’ to a move to Palmeiras, with Casemiro himself being Brazilian.

He is said to be ‘covering his bases’ in case the new coach to replace Amorim doesn’t want him, suggesting he’s ready to make a move if that is the case.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

* Man Utd: Romano reveals Barcelona’s ‘internal’ decision on Rashford with four reasons for verdict

* Six reasons why Keane wants PL manager to be Man Utd’s next permanent boss after Amorim

* Man Utd: Romano reveals five ‘essential’ factors for INEOS to decide permanent Amorim replacement

It seems definite that won’t be happening in January, though, as fellow United player Joshua Zirkzee looked like he could be making his way towards an exit to Roma, before the Italian club’s chief Frederic Massara stated the Red Devils had “closed the door” on January exits after Amorim’s sacking.

Whoever the new boss is will not want to take over a side which has been ransacked in the winter, so the smart call from the United board is to leave everything as is until a new boss is in place.

And there is every chance that Casemiro continues to perform for the next manager and he’s given more time to continue beyond this season, with the option of the further year in his deal being taken.

READ MORE: Man Utd star ‘very sad’ that ‘father’ figure Amorim is gone, as former United coach in sights