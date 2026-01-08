Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the “clear favourite” to lead Manchester United until the summer, while five factors will be behind a permanent appointment.

The Red Devils are in the process of replacing the former head coach Ruben Amorim, who parted company with the Premier League giants on Monday morning.

Club legend Darren Fletcher is currently their interim boss and he was in the dugout as Man Utd slumped to a disappointing 2-2 draw against Burnley on Wednesday night.

Another interim manager could soon replace Fletcher, with Manchester United planning to appoint a manager until the end of the season. At which point, they will look to bring in a more established boss to succeed Amorim to oversee a long-term rebuild.

Regarding an interim, Romano confirmed on Wednesday evening that former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer “remains the clear favourite” to replace Amorim.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready and willing to return to Manchester United and is the leading candidate for the caretaker role,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Meetings have already taken place and I am told they were positive. Solskjaer has made it clear there are no issues regarding contract length, salary or timing.

“He wants to help Manchester United and is ready to sign as soon as the club gives the green light. Talks have also taken place with Michael Carrick, but at the moment Solskjaer remains the clear favourite.

“The idea is to appoint a caretaker manager now, then move for a permanent head coach in summer 2026.”

Looking ahead, Romano has also explained that five factors will be behind Man Utd’s decision on a permanent manager.

“Manchester United will immediately start internal conversations about their future head coach while the caretaker is in place,” Romano added.

“One key factor will be Premier League experience. The club want someone who can make an instant impact and handle the pressure of this role.

“Trusting young players and playing quality football will also be essential parts of the project, especially for INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

“You will hear many names linked to this job, but the club know they cannot afford another mistake after what happened with Amorim.”

Regarding Thomas Tuchel and Roberto De Zerbi, Romano explained: “In summer 2024, Thomas Tuchel and Roberto De Zerbi both met with Manchester United when the club were assessing their options.

“They did not reject Manchester United as a club, but felt that moment was not the right time to take the job.

“Tuchel is now focused on the England national team, while De Zerbi is fully committed to Marseille. There is also a World Cup coming, which could change the availability of several managers.

“This is why Manchester United are planning early and involving everyone internally, from Omar Berrada to Jason Wilcox and the ownership group.”