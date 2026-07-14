Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United’s move for Aston Villa and Belgium star Youri Tielemans is now “done and sealed”.

In recent months, Man Utd have been prioritising a midfield revamp, with the Premier League giants requiring several signings as they plan for life without Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte.

Ugarte is now set to stay at Man Utd after suffering a serious injury at the World Cup, but this does not appear to have changed their transfer plans as they have always intended to bring in three new midfielders.

Still, United have been forced to go back to the drawing board on several occasions after missing out on several targets, but their rebuild is now taking shape.

The Red Devils, after pulling away from a move for Ederson Silva, have signed Andrey Santos from Chelsea for around £50m, and they are now set to land Aston Villa star Tielemans.

READ: Man Utd copying Liverpool with midfield rebuild – but Red Devils need more



This transfer has come out of the blue, but it has accelerated quickly after Man Utd triggered his £35m release clause to snatch him from Aston Villa.

On Monday, Romano stated that the Tielemans deal should be “completed within the next 24 hours”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The big development is Youri Tielemans joining Man Utd from Aston Villa.

“For those who enjoy the details of transfer deals, Tielemans is signing a five-year contract with Man Utd and it is also important to mention that he has already arrived in Manchester after travelling earlier today.

“Everything is expected to be completed within the next 24 hours. Tielemans is set to become a new Man Utd player after United triggered his £35 million release clause. I think it is an excellent signing for the club.

“Do not forget that Andrey Santos is already official, and as I told you previously, Ederson is no longer an option from Atalanta. That move to Man Utd is not happening.”

READ MORE: Man Utd reporter suggests next INEOS signing could be Real Madrid superstar



In a follow-up update, Romano reported on Tuesday morning that Tielemans has now ‘completed his medical’ ahead of his move to Man Utd.

Romano said on X: ‘Youri Tielemans has completed his medical and signs today at Man United.

‘Understand the agreement will be valid until June 2031, five years.

‘Done and sealed.’

Man Utd ‘turn to’ Joao Gomes

For their third and final midfield signing, Man Utd are linked with Aurelien Tchouameni and Manu Kone, but Football Insider claims they are ‘ready to turn their attention’ to long-term target Joao Gomes of Wolves.

Gomes is back available after missing out on a move to Atletico Madrid, and the report claims he could cost £30m this summer.

The report explains: ‘Gomes is a long-term target for the Red Devils and is set to be allowed to leave Molineux this summer after Wolves’ relegation from the Premier League. That drop into the Championship is understood to have left the 25-year-old available for just £30million this summer.

‘United are hugely keen on the Brazilian, and are hoping to add him to their group alongside Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans, who they now have a “verbal agreement” in place to sign.’

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