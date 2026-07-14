There is a significant update on Arsenal star Declan Rice’s availability ahead of England’s World Cup semi-final against Argentina.

Rice has flattered to deceive at this summer’s World Cup, though this is not exactly his fault.

The midfielder played a vital role in Arsenal ending their 22-year wait to win the Premier League title and the run to the Champions League final, but he has looked spent at the World Cup.

Rice has been carrying injury niggles that have prevented him from performing at his best, while he was ill in the days leading up to England’s 2-1 quarter-final win against Norway.

He clearly wasn’t right after being selected to start against Norway and was taken off at half-time, so there have been doubts regarding his availability for Wednesday’s semi-final against Argentina.

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However, BBC reporter Sami Mokbel reported on Monday night that Tuchel is to make a ‘late call’ on starting Rice against Argentina, though ‘there is optimism that he can shake off the effects of his illness’ for the game.

The report explains:

‘It is understood Rice still has not recovered fully from the illness – picked up in Mexico, where England beat the co-hosts 3-2 in the last 16 – but his condition has improved markedly over the past 48 hours. ‘As things stand, there is growing hope he will be well enough to start in Atlanta. Rice is almost certain to rule himself fit for the semi-final given the enormity of the occasion.’

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Declan Rice is fit but two players out vs Argentina

In a subsequent report on Tuesday morning, Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett insisted England have a “clean bill of health” for Argentina, with Rice “available” to start.

Dorsett also noted that Jarell Quansah and Jordan Henderson remain unavailable and will be the only two England players to miss the match against Argentina.

Dorsett said on X: “#england have a clean bill of health for this huge semi-final v Argentina.

“Declan Rice has trained fully and is available from the start after his sickness bug, Nico O’Reilly’s hamstring problem has eased. The cramp and fatigue has been worked hard by the physios, so great news all round for Tuchel.

“Only Quansah (suspended) and Henderson (broken wrist) are unavailable as things stand.”

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