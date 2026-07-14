Nottingham Forest full-back Neco Williams is keen on a move to Manchester United and wants to play under manager Michael Carrick, according to a report, which will be music to the ears of his former club, Liverpool.

On July 9, BBC Sport reported that Man Utd want to sign Williams from Forest in the summer transfer window.

The report claimed that Man Utd have ‘registered interest’ in Williams, who is in talks with his club, Forest, over a new deal.

Newcastle United were also reported to have expressed interest in the former Liverpool defender, who has been playing primarily as a left-back for Forest for the past two seasons but has also featured as a right-back.

‘Forest remain confident that Williams will agree to stay with them’, added the report.

Neco Williams wants to join Man Utd

TEAMtalk has now brought an update on the situation, with the reliable transfer news outlet claiming that the former Liverpool star is ready to join Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

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Along with Man Utd and Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur are also said to have expressed interest in the Wales international full-back.

The report has stated: ‘Sources close to the player have stated that a move to Manchester United would particularly appeal to Williams, despite his long-standing links with Liverpool after coming through their academy.

‘The 25-year-old is understood to be keen on moving amid interest from the two Premier League clubs, although no formal approaches have yet been made.’

TEAMtalk has further added that Williams is ‘open to testing himself at a bigger club, particularly Manchester United’.

However, Forest want Williams to stay and are in talks with the former Liverpool full-back over a new contract with a pay rise.

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Man Utd have already signed Andrey Santos from Chelsea, with the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, deciding to pay £50million for the Brazil international midfielder.

The Premier League giants have also triggered the £35million release clause in Youri Tielemans’s contract at Aston Villa.

Neco Williams to Man Utd will benefit Liverpool

Williams came through the Liverpool youth academy and played for the first team.

The 25-year-old made 33 appearances for the Liverpool senior side, scoring six goals in the process.

Liverpool sold Williams to Forest in the summer of 2022, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reporting at the time about the sell-on clause that the Reds inserted in the deal.

Romano posted on X at 9:56am on July 11, 2022: “Neco Williams has just completed medical tests and signed contract as new Nottingham Forest player.

“Total fee will be £17.5m, add-ons included. Liverpool will also have 15% sell-on clause.”

Williams is under contract at Forest until the summer of 2029, so the Tricky Trees will be able to demand a substantial fee for the defender.

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