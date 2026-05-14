Manchester United have launched ‘discreet enquiries’ into the signing of a full-back who previously spent 15 years on the books at Liverpool, according to a top source.

Man Utd will spend heavily this summer ahead of their return to Champions League football and a denser fixture list. The bulk of the war chest will be channelled towards midfield additions, with two high profile signings to be made.

Elliot Anderson is the priority target, and the Red Devils are now ready to open club-to-club talks with Nottingham Forest.

The latest on that deal – which would obliterate United’s all-time transfer record – can be found here.

But according to a fresh update from the BBC, Man Utd chiefs might discuss a second player when conversing with their counterparts at the City Ground.

Senior football correspondent, Sami Mokbel, brought news of Man Utd being among the teams who have launched ‘discreet enquiries’ into the signing of versatile full-back, Neco Williams.

Man Utd looking into Neco Williams transfer

Mokbel wrote: ‘Newcastle, Aston Villa, Manchester United and Everton are all understood to have made discreet enquiries to understand Williams’ situation heading into the summer.’

Williams, 25, is right-footed but has played almost exclusively on the left this season. He’s also worn the captain’s armband on occasion this term in a clear indication of just how highly he’s rated at Forest.

The 55-cap Wales international previously spent a decade and a half on the books at United’s biggest rivals Liverpool.

Williams generally played at right-back when afforded opportunities at Anfield, though the presence of Trent Alexander-Arnold meant chances in the eleven were few and far between.

Williams was subsequently sold to Forest for £17m in 2022 where he’s since become a crucial player in Forest’s domestic and European campaigns.

Man Utd’s interest in the full-back stems from the need to sign competition and potentially a long-0term replacement for Luke Shaw at left-back. Shaw will turn 31 in July.

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But while Man Utd’s interest is genuine, Forest have already taken steps to ensure the Red Devils wind up empty-handed.

Mokbel noted Forest have initiated talks with Williams and his camp regarding a new and improved contract.

His current deal still has three years left to run, but Forest plan to offer him improved terms in an effort to convince him to stay and close the door on interested sides like Man Utd.

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