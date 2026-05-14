According to reports, Manchester United have decided which areas they want to strengthen with ‘five signings’ this summer.

Interim boss Michael Carrick has done a wonderful job at Man Utd since replacing Ruben Amorim, ensuring that they will play in the Champions League next season.

Reports suggest this should help to secure the permanent manager’s job for Carrick, and he has a huge job on his hands this summer.

Carrick has done brilliantly to get the best out of his current crop of players, but Man Utd need to bolster their squad ahead of their Champions League return.

It has been widely reported that their overwhelming priority this summer will be to overhaul their midfield, but they also need to strengthen in other positions.

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It has been suggested that the Red Devils could sign as many as three midfielders this summer, with a report this week claiming they will make at least five signings ahead next season.

Naturally, United have been linked with a wide array of potential targets in recent months, and a new report from Fichajes continues that by listing their supposed main options this summer.

According to the report, Man Utd have decided that their ‘absolute priority’ is a midfield revamp, but they also want to sign a left-back and a striker.

Regarding Man Utd’s midfield options, United’s sporting management are considering a shortlist of three midfielders, including Brazilian Éderson, a key player for Atalanta and the young Mateus Fernandes’, while ‘other names on the shortlist include Sandro Tonali of Newcastle and the tireless João Gomes’.

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Robert Lewandowski and Alejandro Balde to Man Utd?

In other areas, it is claimed that Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde is one of two options for a left-back signing, while Robert Lewandowski is on their radar ahead of the expiry of his contract at the Nou Camp.

The report explains:

‘In the defensive positions, attention is focused on Barcelona, ​​with Alejandro Balde’s name highlighted as a potential impact option. Manchester United is competing with other European giants to secure a left-back who offers both defensive solidity and attacking prowess. Lewis Hall is another alternative that the sporting director is carefully considering to address a position plagued by injuries. ‘For the attacking line, the surprising possibility of bringing in Robert Lewandowski as an experienced mentor for the young Reds forwards has emerged. Manchester United value the Polish striker’s goalscoring prowess, and he could assume a valuable role as a backup if he ultimately decides to leave Spanish football. Jonathan David is the other option strongly linked with refreshing a forward line that needs reliable firepower in crucial moments.’

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