INEOS have certainly been far from perfect since taking control at Manchester United, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Nigel Farage-esque outburst one of only 19 mistakes by the ownership.

But one of INEOS’ standout achievements at Man Utd is that they have gone some way to restoring the club’s strong reputation as elite operators in the transfer market.

After years of damaging missteps under the previous regime, Ratcliffe and co. have arguably been near-faultless in their buying and selling of talent, with their success rate far greater than it once was.

Man Utd have also gone back to negotiating deals on their terms and have got value from their incomings/outgoings without being bullied by rival clubs.

But speculative talk about Man Utd, like they did pre-INEOS, buckling to Barcelona over Marcus Rashford got us thinking: which other summer deals would the old regime sanction if they were still in control? Here are five examples of transactions that simply won’t be allowed to happen on INEOS’ watch…

Barcelona bully Man Utd into accepting ‘audacious offer’ for Marcus Rashford

Despite doing more than enough to justify his £26m price tag, Rashford was always facing an uphill battle to secure a permanent move to Barcelona.

This is mainly because of Barcelona’s well-known financial issues; it has been widely reported that they are trying to worm out of paying £26m for Rashford before negotiating a more preferable agreement with Man Utd.

Man Utd, meanwhile, have been steadfast in insisting that they will not budge, with INEOS safe in the knowledge that they should have little trouble getting £26m out of another club for Rashford.

Previously, United would have let Barcelona have their way with Rashford and their reported ‘audacious offer’ would be accepted for an easy life.

Now, though, the England international faces an uncertain summer before his future is decided as his boyhood club will inevitably hold firm, and another current Barcelona forward won’t be joining him at Man Utd.

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Man Utd hand massive salary to Robert Lewandowski as ‘experienced striker’ signing

A new detailed report from The Athletic has shed light on Man Utd’s transfer plans, having revealed that an ‘experienced striker’ is expected to be among ‘four major signings’ this summer.

The Red Devils are right to prioritise their midfield overhaul, but another new striker to provide competition for Benjamin Sesko is also necessary to raise standards and aid the £74m star’s development.

Having previously splashed out on a massive salary for Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo for only a short-term gain, there was a time when their leading option to fill this role would be Lewandowski.

The 37-year-old is set for a new challenge to end his career once his current Barcelona contract ends in the summer and has proven this season that he can still deliver at the top level, but a move to United at this stage would not make business sense for INEOS.

Instead, your Danny Welbecks, Jean-Philippe Matetas or Ollie Watkins’ would be more cost-effective options for the limited role that they are likely to have.

United U-turn on Casemiro exit

Casemiro would be laughing his way to the bank with a contract extension on similar money as a reward for his fine form this season if the previous regime at Old Trafford had their say.

The veteran midfielder has had a rollercoaster ride at Man Utd and despite his stellar swansong this season, it is still hard to argue that he has justified the mindboggling cost of the overall package for his move from Real Madrid at the age of 30.

Casemiro’s late-career resurgence should mean that he is spoiled for options regarding his next move, but Man Utd are still right to move onto a long-term replacement rather than risking the same situation that Liverpool have found themselves in with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

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Man Utd cave on unfavourable Manuel Ugarte exit

Two midfield signings will be part of United’s overhaul in this department in the summer, and this is because Ugarte, their most recent mega-flop, has been made ‘available for a transfer’ ahead of next season.

The Argentinian’s exit from Man Utd has been inevitable for a while, but this would have been handled very differently by the previous two ownerships at Old Trafford.

As shown by the exits of Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho, INEOS will patiently wait to receive maximum value from Ugarte’s sale and secure a fee of some sort for the midfielder via a permanent or loan-to-buy deal.

But previously, Man Utd would have likely caved and let Ugarte leave on a straight loan deal, thus ensuring they will be back to square one a year later with his value reduced further.

Man Utd ‘beat’ Manchester City to £125m Elliot Anderson signing

Regarding incomings, Man Utd have been linked with any and every midfielder under the sun over the past few months, but Anderson’s name often crops up as a leading target.

Alternatives such as Carlos Baleba and/or Aurelien Tchouameni are more likely to move to Man Utd in the end, though. This is because Anderson will surely choose Man City over their arch-rivals, while The Athletic say Forest ‘want as much as £125m’ for him.

At least partially, this will be a negotiating tactic from Forest and Anderson’s price, especially if they get relegated, will decrease this summer.

But INEOS, who are facing a similar issue with Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali, will find this current valuation extortionate, and will reportedly instead make two midfield signings worth in ‘the £70m-plus region’.

The previous signings of Harry Maguire and Antony for an obscene £162m combined shows Man Utd once would have been dragged into ‘beating’ Man City to Anderson via overpaying massively on a talent not worth anything near £125m.

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