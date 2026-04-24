Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has revealed his latest Premier League title prediction after Manchester City moved ahead of Arsenal.

The Premier League title race has changed significantly over the past couple of weeks, with Man City overtaking Arsenal in the table with five games to go.

After beating Arsenal 2-1 at the Etihad, Man City earned three points against Burnley in their game in hand to move to the top of the Premier League on goal difference.

However, it is hard to see the situation not changing again during the final few weeks of this season, especially because Man City arguably have a more difficult set of fixtures than Arsenal.

And Shearer has predicted that it will not be plain sailing for Man City in the coming weeks, with the title “pretty much” Arsenal’s before one result.

“Arsenal played well last weekend. If they do not win the league, I do not think it was last weekend against City that did the damage. I think it was the weekend before against Bournemouth,” Shearer told Betfair.

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“They won against Sporting Lisbon, and I was expecting them to beat Bournemouth. If they had just won that match, the title was pretty much theirs.

“That defeat at home was the big one for me. Where was the energy and belief they showed against City when they played Bournemouth? However, I still think there is going to be a twist or two between now and the end of the season.

“I don’t think both teams will win every game between now and the end of the season. I think Arsenal will win this weekend against Newcastle, but I do think there’ll still be a little twist somewhere along the line.

“I’ve been here at this stage of the season and, yes, it’s great to talk about all of these things, but if only it was reality. I’m convinced that there will be a slip up from someone, somewhere along the line.”

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Arsenal will look to return to winning ways when they face Newcastle United at the Emirates and Shearer has backed the London outfit to win, though he fears they ‘may not recover’ if they do not win a single trophy this season.

“With how their season has gone and how brilliantly they have been for a large part of it, I’m not sure mentally they would be able to recover from that. With the money they have spent, most clubs would demand a trophy,” Shearer added.

“It is a great opportunity this weekend, with Man City in the FA Cup, and vital for Arsenal to put the pressure back on City, who overtook them on goals scored. It’s a great opportunity to say ‘okay, fine’. They have to win against Newcastle.

“Newcastle’s record at Arsenal is not brilliant. Newcastle have been really poor in recent weeks, so the pressure is on them to perform again.

“I would expect Arsenal to bounce back and beat Newcastle this weekend, unfortunately.”

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