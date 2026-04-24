Arsenal v Newcastle: Prediction, team news, line-ups and odds

Mikel Arteta took a calculated risk in the big showdown against Manchester City and it failed. For now. On the face of it, losing 2-1 to your title rivals has opened the door wide open for Pep Guardiola’s men to win their seventh Premier League in nine years.

But by adopting a much more positive approach in that game, perhaps the Gunners will give themselves a springboard for the rest of the run-in rather than suffering a slow death. City will still have to slip up but at least Arteta found a way to inject some positivity and that could ultimately pay dividends.

Newcastle could do with a lift after slipping into 14th place via a run of three straight 2-1 defeats. It’s four losses in a row when adding in the 7-2 hammering away to Barcelona.

Arsenal v Newcastle kick-off time

Arsenal v Newcastle kicks off at 17.30 BST on Saturday, April 25 at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal v Newcastle how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Arsenal team news

Arsenal may again be without Bukayo Saka (Achilles) so Noni Madueke is set to play on the right side of the attack.

In defence, Jurrien Timber could be back in contention after over a month out but Riccardo Calafiori looks set to be sidelined again.

Mikel Merino is a long-term absentee.

Newcastle team news

Anthony Gordon’s hip injury makes him a doubt for the trip south.

In defence, Fabian Schar and Tino Livramento are unlikely to feature due to injury.

Joelinton isn’t available as he serves the second game of a two-match suspension

Arsenal v Newcastle odds

Arsenal are hot 4/9 favourites to bounce back from the loss to Manchester City and bank three more points.

Newcastle are 5/1 to cause a shock while The Draw is 18/5.

After Manchester City beat Burnley 1-0 to go top of the table on Wednesday night, the title betting now shows City as 4/7 favourites, with Arsenal 5/4.

Arsenal v Newcastle prediction

The doomsday scenario of losing to Man City and then sitting back helpless as Pep’s men won at Burnley on Wednesday night has come to pass.

And yet there’s definitely a feeling that this isn’t done yet.

With City in FA Cup semi-final action at the weekend, the Gunners actually play twice before their title rivals next contest a Premier League game.

In other words, there’s a chance for Arsenal to pull clear again and exert some leaderboard pressure.

Fuelled by the positive intent of their display at the Etihad, Arteta’s side can cash in against a struggling Newcastle team that has lost 12 of their last 13 Premier League games at Arsenal, scoring just once on their last nine top-flight visits to the Emirates.

Head to the handicaps and back Arsenal -1 at 13/10 and Arsenal -2 at 10/3.

Both bets land if the Gunners win by a three-goal margin and they did just that in this fixture in both 2020 (4-0) and 2024 (4-1).