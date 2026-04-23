Sunderland v Nottingham Forest: Prediction, team news, line-ups and odds

At the start of the season, the idea of this being a mid-table team facing a relegation-threatened rival would have been perfectly feasible. Except that most would have had them occupying each other’s roles.

Hosts Sunderland have been safe for a long time and victory in Friday night’s game would actually lift them from 11th to seventh and dreaming of a European place.

Forest still need points to survive but gave their hopes of beating the drop a major shot in the arm with a 4-1 win over Burnley last Sunday. That came just three days on from reaching the last four of the Europa League so it’s been a great week for Vitor Pereira’s men.

Sunderland v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Sunderland v Nottingham Forest kicks off at 8pm BST on Friday, April 24 at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland v Nottingham Forest how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage begins at 7pm.

TalkSPORT will provide live radio coverage.

Sunderland team news

Sunderland have several players to assess before kick-off.

Nilson Angulo, Bertrand Traore and Jocelin Ta Bi have all been sidelined but are close to featuring again.

Dan Ballard returned to action after a hamstring injury by coming off the bench in the 4-3 loss away to Aston Villa at the weekend but could start here.

Nottingham Forest team news

Forest are still without Callum Hudson-Odoi, Willy Bolly, Nicolo Savona and John Victor.

Murillo and Dan Ndoye will be given late checks.

Sunderland v Nottingham Forest odds

The betting is tight with some firms making both sides 13/8. The Draw is 23/10.

Forest, who pulled four points clear of the relegation zone with victory over Burnley, are now out to 9/1 for the drop.

Sunderland are 25/1 for a Top 6 finish.

Sunderland v Nottingham Forest prediction

Sunderland grabbed all three points at the City Ground back in September – one of the early signs that these two were heading in the opposite direction to pre-season expectations.

But Forest boss Pereira – their fourth manager of the season – has done a great job balancing a promising European campaign with Premier League survival.

Forest are on a six-match unbeaten run in all comps and that includes four wins. They’ve conceded just four goals during that spell.

Pereira enjoyed this part of the season when in charge of Wolves – he’s won eight of his 13 Premier League games in charge across March and April with the two Midlands sides – so Forest are the call against a Sunderland team which have never won a top-flight game on a Friday night.

Gibbs-White has six goals in his last six Premier League games so back him to net again in a Forest win. That Bet Builder pays around 5/1.