Crystal Palace v West Ham: Prediction, team news, line-ups and odds

After winning the FA Cup and Community Shield in the last 12 months, Crystal Palace are now on course for a hat-trick of trophies after overcoming Fiorentina to make the last four of the Conference League.

Oliver Glasner’s side face a two-legged semi-final against Shakhtar Donetsk but before that they have back-to-back Premier League games against West Ham (home) and Liverpool (away).

While Palace are safe in the Premier League and can push for a top-half finish, the Hammers are embroiled in a relegation battle. But after taking seven points from the last 12 it looks to be one that they’re winning.

Crystal Palace v West Ham kick-off time

Crystal Palace v West Ham kicks off at 8pm BST on Monday, April 20 at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace v West Ham how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage begins at 7pm.

TalkSPORT will provide live radio coverage.

Crystal Palace team news

Palace still have Evann Guessand, Cheick Doucoure and Eddie Nketiah still on the injury list.

Midfielder Adam Wharton (adductor) and central defender Maxence Lacroix (knee) will both be assessed late after coming off in the 2-1 second-leg loss away to Fiorentina.

West Ham team news

According to confirmed injury lists, West Ham have the healthiest squad in the Premier League.

Only goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is a doubt due to a back injury but there’s a chance the veteran stopper will be passed fit.

Crystal Palace v West Ham odds

Crystal Palace have won just four of their 16 Premier League home games this season but they’re just 11/8 to come out on top in Monday night’s London derby.

West Ham have gone home with maximum points from three of their last five visits to Selhurst Park and they’re 2/1 for the win. It’s 9/4 that Palace play out their eighth home draw of the campaign.

After winning five of their last 11 top-flight matches to climb out of the drop zone, the Hammers are now 15/8 for relegation having previously traded at huge odds-on (1/6).

Crystal Palace v West Ham prediction

Starting with their 2-1 win at Spurs in mid-January, West Ham have picked up 18 points from 11 matches.

In that same timeframe only four Premier League teams have banked more.

And given their decent record at Selhurst Park – a pair of 3-2 wins and a 2-0 success (last season) in the last five visits – West Ham are worth a bet at 2/1.

Palace haven’t been great at home this season and it would be natural if minds were turning towards Europe given that they’re comfortably clear of the relegation zone.

Jarrod Bowen has netted in his last two games against Palace while since the calendar flipped to 2026, the England forward has bagged seven assists.

Bowen to Score or Assist is 7/5 and, combined with a West Ham win, that Bet Builder pays just over 3/1.