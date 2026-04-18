Everton v Liverpool: Prediction, team news, line-ups and odds

In the last three seasons, Liverpool have finished exactly 12 places above Everton: 1st v 13th, 3rd v 15th and 5th v 17th. The gap felt particularly stark last year given that the Reds finished as champions.

But going into the first Merseyside derby to be played at Everton’s shiny, new Hill Dickinson Stadium, just three spots separate these great local rivals and the Toffees can pull to within two points of Arne Slot’s men if they take victory.

That would put Everton in the frame to nick a Champions League place so there is much more than local bragging rights at stake in Sunday’s clash down by the banks of the Mersey.

Everton v Liverpool kick-off time

Everton v Liverpool kicks off at 2pm BST on Saturday, April 19 at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Everton v Liverpool how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting from 1pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide full match commentary.

Everton team news

David Moyes has a relatively clean bill of health, with Jack Grealish – out for the season – the only major absentee.

Carlos Alcaraz is back in training although Sunday’s derby looks set to come too soon.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool suffered a big injury blow in midweek with Hugo Ekitike ruled out for the rest of the season with an Achilles injury. The Frenchman scored the Reds’ second goal in the 2-1 victory over Everton at Anfield earlier this season.

Slot has also confirmed that Joe Gomez will miss the game after being taken off in that 2-0 home loss to PSG which ended Liverpool’s hopes of silverware this season.

Everton v Liverpool odds

The Toffees have won just five of their last 52 league Merseyside derbies since the start of 2000 so they’ll hope for better luck in the new stadium.

Everton are 21/10 to get the win while Liverpool are 5/4. The Draw is 12/5.

As for claiming a Top Five spot and securing a place in next season’s Champions League, Liverpool are 1/3, with Everton 16/1.

Everton v Liverpool prediction

While Liverpool have dominated head-to-heads with Everton down the years, the most common result in recent times with Everton as the home team is a draw.

In total, 10 of the last 14 played at Goodison ended all-square, with Liverpool winning three and Everton just one.

But with Moyes’ men going well and Liverpool having a poor record on the road – they’ve won just three of their last 22 away Premier League matches against teams starting the day in the top half (D10, L9) – another draw makes sense.

With plenty on the line it could be a cagey encounter and Ekitike’s absence strips Liverpool of their top scorer.

So let’s try The Draw and Under 2.5 goals at 7/2. That means we have both 0-0 and 1-1 running for us.