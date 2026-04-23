John Terry a ‘no-brainer’ for Chelsea ‘soft boys’ as BlueCo get one thing right

John Terry has again been overlooked by Behdad Eghbali at Chelsea.

A stopped clock is right twice a day so chances are soul-stripping, pure-profit gorging, child-rearing Chelsea owners BlueCo will eventually stumble upon a correct decision and John Terry is a “no-brainer” they’ve nailed.

Liam Rosenior was sacked after 106 days in charge of Chelsea after losing five consecutive games without scoring. BlueCo were left with little option after the players started to make jokes about his glasses, the “spoiled” twerps.

Calum McFarlane is back for a second interim stint after leading Chelsea to a draw with Manchester City after Enzo Maresca was sacked in January, and will now be preparing the Blues for their FA Cup semi-final with Leeds at Wembley on Sunday.

READ MORE: The serious sadness behind the demise of LinkedIn spoofer Liam Rosenior

The Daily Mail confirm that Terry ‘would have loved to work with Chelsea’s squad, and that the feeling might even be mutual inside the changing room’, and the Proper Chels hero has received the backing of some Real Men at talkSPORT.

“I would have gone right now for John Terry,” Andy Townsend said. “Someone like that. To pick the fans up, to try and galvanize the players a little bit, just put a little bit of a spring back in people’s steps.

“McFarlane… I’m not sure how much that is going to really inspire those players who looked pretty empty and were staring at their own punters down at Brighton last night.”

He added: “I think it wouldn’t have done them any harm at all to have got someone in with a bit of clout, a bit of repute, a reputation.

“Someone with a voice that gets everyone to listen. Someone that isn’t afraid and someone that doesn’t pander to these boys.

“I look at that Chelsea team and I see a load of guys… I think they’re being pandered to every five minutes. I really do and I think it’s a big problem when you have the amount of players they have and the turnover of players they have.

“I think it’s been too much of this arm around shoulders trying to bring players up into a really comfortable environment.

“Top class Premier League and European football is a tough business for tough boys. Chelsea have got a lot of soft boys.”

Gabby Agbonlahor, who played with Terry at Aston Villa and for England, was of a similar mind.

He added: “What John Terry has won at that football club… when you say Chelsea, you think John Terry.

“So it’s a no-brainer, get him in and around that squad of players, get him speaking to the players, make them understand, ‘Guys, this isn’t a small club, this is Chelsea Football Club, liven up’.”

Terry has said he again “didn’t get a call” from the Chelsea hierarchy after revealing his “frustration” at not being handed the interim reins earlier this season and talkSPORT’s Andy Jacobs detailed the short shrift BlueCo gave the club legend.

Jacobs said: “I’ve been told John Terry wanted to [take over until the end of the season], but they didn’t want him. And they told him in no uncertain terms that he will never, ever get the job.”

He’s the captain, leader, legend; still the player many think of as the figurehead of Chelsea’s greatest successes, along with Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba and Jose Mourinho.

But one of the all-time great Premier League careers has led to nothing in coaching save for two spells as Dean Smith’s assistant, at Aston Villa and then Leicester, and a level of employment with the Chelsea academy that a 14-year-old might expect from a part-time babysitting gig.

Imagine the hubris of a man believing he deserves a crack at one of the biggest managerial jobs in world football after coaching kids for two days a month.

By his own admission when speaking to The Sun in August – in what was the chief cause of Chelsea’s ‘bewilderment’ at his “frustration” – Terry is “done with coaching”, instead enjoying the “balance” of golf, family time and the finer things in life, y’know like promoting and investing in NFTs and campaigning for the release of Charles Bronson from prison.

In a press conference in which Rosenior praised Terry’s influence at the club the Chelsea manager also insisted – coincidentally, pointedly, who knows? – that anybody found guilty of racist behaviour in football “shouldn’t be in the game”.

Terry was cleared by Westminster Magistrates’ Court in 2012 of racially abusing Anton Ferdinand and has always denied the allegations but was found guilty by the FA and handed a four-match ban.

Rightly or wrongly, fairly or unfairly, he’s a man carrying significant baggage, with pastimes typically reserved for teenage YouTubers or 40-year-old tubes.

A golfing owner of cartoon ape NFTs who takes time off from coaching a team in the Baller League to petition for the release of one of the UK’s longest-serving and most violent inmates and make TikToks standing in a trophy room is not a suitable Chelsea manager, and indeed an absolute “no-brainer” for BlueCo.