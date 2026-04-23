Three months on from the last time they were doing it, BlueCo are back in the manager job market as they look to replace Liam Rosenior.

The club has dedicated itself to bringing “stability to the Head Coach position” and has vowed “a process of self-reflection” but does anyone really trust them to make the right call?

Here’s some of the mad options Behdad Eghbali and co. could select as the next man in the Chelsea hot seat.

John Terry

You may have missed it (lucky you) but John Terry has become a TikToker in his post-playing career.

His latest entry sees him discussing Rosenior’s sacking and although it does sound like what would happen if ChatGPT was forced to listen to talkSPORT, Terry put out his ‘come and get me’ plea by stating he hadn’t been contacted by the club. Yet.

Terry would love the job, of course he would, and BlueCo may see his appointment as the positive PR they could really do with right now but Terry has never held a head coach position and so to go from that to the bonfire that is Chelsea seems a disaster waiting to happen.

READ MORE: John Terry a ‘no-brainer’ for Chelsea ‘soft boys’ as BlueCo get one thing right

Gary O’Neil

While we are generally against multi-club ownership and feel for Strasbourg fans who have seen their club become a vessel for the Chelsea host, it would be quite funny for BlueCo to pinch another manager from the French club.

After Rosenior, Strasbourg appointed former Wolves boss O’Neil who has got them to eighth in Ligue 1 and into the Conference League semi-final.

Appointing him seems exactly like the mad kind of thing BlueCo would do as he does have Premier League experience, albeit at the other end of the table, and is already on the company’s payroll.

It would be a disaster though wouldn’t it? If the Chelsea squad didn’t respect Rosenior, that seems unlikely to change with O’Neil and Andoni Iraola massively improved Bournemouth after taking over from the Englishman.

Filipe Luis

According to the bookies, the former Chelsea full-back is among the favourites to take over the job in the summer having hung up his boots in 2023.

Since then, he worked his way up through the managerial ranks at Flamengo, the club he ended his career with, and won the Copa Libertadores with them in 2025.

The Brazilian left in March amid suggestions he was negotiating with BlueCo and it seems the Chelsea hierarchy are still interested in the 40-year-old.

The reasoning is clear, every club wants to be the first to a young promising manager, but Luis’ experience in the Premier League was limited as a player, let alone as a manager.

MORE ON CHELSEA ON F365

* Inside Rosenior’s Chelsea sacking: Glasses jokes, ‘the supply teacher’ and ‘the final straw’

* The serious sadness behind the demise of LinkedIn spoofer Liam Rosenior

* Chelsea players ‘went for’ Garnacho in dressing room at half-time vs Man Utd

Jose Mourinho

This would very much represent the nuclear option but does seem like something BlueCo may actually consider.

There are a couple of hurdles to clear before a potential third Mourinho stint at Chelsea. First of all, BlueCo would have to give up their strategy of having medical staff dictate who can play when as Mourinho has a well-versed history in that.

Also, you could bet Mourinho would insist on getting some older heads in to go with Chelsea’s young squad.

There’s also the question of whether Mourinho would take it with the Real Madrid job and Portugal job possibly being on offer in the summer.

If he did come in, he would either whip the squad into shape or work to confirm he is way past his best.

Frank Lampard

When Lampard was last appointed Chelsea boss, it made more sense for him than it did the club but three years on, it’s the other way round.

Lampard has rebuilt his managerial reputation at Coventry, guiding them back to the Premier League, and would be wise to stick with the Sky Blues for their first season back. It is also somewhat of a free hit as no one expects too much of a newly-promoted side, even on the back of Sunderland and Leeds this season.

From Chelsea’s point of view, they would see a manager who has honed his craft since leaving Stamford Bridge but Lampard was vocal the last time he was in the job about a squad he felt wasn’t trying and it’s hard to see how that has changed since. Also, the Lampard revisionism has been excessive.

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