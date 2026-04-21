Bournemouth v Leeds: Prediction, team news, line-ups and odds

AFC Bournemouth and Leeds United are scheduled to face off on Wednesday night with both teams looking to record a third win in a row in the Premier League.

After beating Arsenal and Newcastle United away from home, Bournemouth will be hosting a Leeds side who have taken maximum points from Manchester United and Wolves in their past two games.

Leeds now have an eight-point gap between themselves and the relegation zone. As for Bournemouth – unbeaten since their first game of 2026 – European football is within reach ahead of Andoni Iraola’s summer farewell.

Bournemouth v Leeds kick-off time

Bournemouth v Leeds kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday, April 22 at Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth v Leeds how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage begins at 7pm.

Live radio coverage will be on talkSPORT 2.

Bournemouth team news

Bournemouth remain without Justin Kluivert, who has been out since January with a knee injury.

Former Leeds midfielder Lewis Cook could be close to making a return from his hamstring injury, while left-back Julio Soler should be even closer to a comeback.

Leeds team news

After recently recovering Joe Rodon from the treatment room, Daniel Farke said after the Wolves win that he hopes to have Anton Stach and Daniel James back “pretty soon.”

He also eased any fears about James Justin’s availability after suffering from cramp towards the end of Saturday’s game.

Bournemouth v Leeds odds

The reverse fixture at Elland Road in September finished as a 2-2 draw, but Bournemouth are being backed to take the full share of the spoils this time around.

The hosts are 21/20 to win, whereas Leeds are 14/5 to beat Bournemouth away from home for the first time since they were both in the Championship back in September 2014.

It’s 27/10 for it to be a draw for the second time this season.

Eli Junior Kroupi scored the stoppage-time equaliser that ensured the reverse fixture was a draw and is 9/5 to bag against Leeds again.

Bournemouth v Leeds prediction

Leeds won’t be taking their foot off the gas yet despite the growing daylight between themselves and the drop zone, but an in-form Bournemouth may be the ones to put an end to their recent unbeaten streak.

Bournemouth want to end the Iraola era on a high and that will include obtaining better results at home, where they have drawn their past four games.

Not since January have Bournemouth won at home and nor have Leeds lost on their travels. Wednesday’s clash could see both of those streaks come to an end as Bournemouth win narrowly in a game where both teams score.