Fabrizio Romano has brought an update on Liam Rosenior’s future at Chelsea after they lost 1-0 to Manchester United over the weekend.

The Blues have been in awful form in recent weeks with Rosenior’s side losing six of their last seven matches in all competitions.

Chelsea‘s only win came as they thrashed League One side Port Vale 7-0 in the FA Cup with the Blues looking likely to miss out on Champions League football next season.

Chelsea need to finish in the top five of the Premier League to guarantee a place in next season’s Champions League and they are currently seven points adrift of fifth-placed Liverpool with just five matches remaining.

Rosenior was only appointed by Chelsea in early January after they sacked Enzo Maresca but, after a promising start, things have gone downhill quickly in recent weeks.

There are rumours that Rosenior could even lose his job with speculation that Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone is being lined up ahead of the summer.

READ: Who will be next Chelsea manager after Liam Rosenior sack?

But Romano insists that the “message” he is hearing from Chelsea is that they still “believe in the manager” to turn things around.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Chelsea are in a difficult situation in terms of results. No goals scored in the last four Premier League games, and four defeats,” he told his YouTube channel.

“But the message from the club is still to support the manager and believe in the manager, because obviously arriving in January without preseason is a different thing.

“Obviously it’s a result business, we know that, and Chelsea can’t continue like this, that’s very clear. So they need to change as soon as possible in terms of results, in terms of impact.

“So Chelsea maintain their support towards the manager. They keep believing in the manager, but the results are obviously needed.”

Chelsea to give Rosenior a full pre-season?

Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke insists that Chelsea ‘remain keen to give Liam Rosenior a full pre-season to stamp his imprint on the team despite their recent struggles’.

O’Rourke adds: ‘There is an acceptance behind the scenes that Rosenior took on a difficult challenge in the middle of the season, and sources say that the board are still keen to give him the start of 2026-27 to prove himself.’

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Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness thinks Chelsea will hold off on sacking Rosenior in order to avoid admitting they could have made another mistake, while the “red lights to me flashing”.

Wyness told Football Insider: “If they were to make a change by dismissing Rosenior, that would mean another decision that they’ve got wrong at managerial level.

“Then all the main players who were supposed to be there, what are they thinking right now? I mean, there were a lot of players that were very sad to see Enzo Maresca go and there are a lot of things there.

“Red lights to me flashing at Chelsea is not good, I’m afraid I just don’t see a clear way forward, cohesion, stability, and all the things that provide for success. I do think the private equity experiment is the right way to phrase this about Chelsea.”