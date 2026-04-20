Chelsea in ‘close contact’ with Jorge Mendes to sign €70m German forward

Super agent Jorge Mendes and Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi, who has been linked with Chelsea

Chelsea have made contact with super-agent Jorge Mendes to strike a deal for Karim Adeyemi, according to a German report, but BlueCo could miss out on the Borussia Dortmund forward to Manchester United.

Adeyemi has been on the books of Dortmund since 2022 and is under contract at the German club until the summer of 2027.

The Germany international has established himself as one of the best attacking players in the Bundesliga, demonstrating his ability to play as a winger or as a forward.

Adeyemi has featured mainly as a second striker for Dortmund this season, scoring 10 goals and giving five assists in 37 matches in all competitions.

According to FussBall Daten, Chelsea have been so impressed with Adeyemi that they have made contact with his agent, Jorge Mendes.

The Blues are reported to be ‘in close contact’ with Mendes over a potential deal for the 24-year-old.

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Man Utd a threat to Chelsea for Karim Adeyemi

However, there is interest in the German star from Newcastle United as well, while Manchester United are also said to be determined to sign him.

In fact, the German media outlet has reported that Man Utd have placed Adeyemi ‘at the top of their shortlist’.

Dortmund have offered Adeyemi a new contract, but his representatives want a release clause of €80million (£69.7m) in the deal.

The German club are not willing to accept this condition and are open to sell the forward for €65-70m (up to £61m) in the summer transfer window.

While such a fee would be within Chelsea’s range, FussBall Daten has claimed that ‘a realistic scenario’ is that Adeyemi joins Man Utd or Newcastle for €60-65m (up to £56.6m).

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The report has also speculated that Mendes could offer Adeyemi to Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain as ‘a Plan B’.

Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world, but there is a very distinct possibility that they will not play in the Champions League next season.

The future of Liam Rosenior as the Chelsea manager is also under threat, and Adeyemi may not fancy a move to Stamford Bridge when he has the option to move to Man Utd, who are currently third in the Premier League table and are likely to play in the Champions League next season.

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