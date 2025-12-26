Liverpool have reportedly submitted an ‘aggressive offer’ for Borussia Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi, who has also been linked with Manchester United.

The Premier League holders tried to make a significant statement in this summer’s transfer window, spending over £400m+ combined on several statement signings.

Liverpool largely focused on overhauling their attack, breaking the British transfer record twice to sign Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak and a further £80m on Hugo Ekitike.

Despite this, Liverpool’s attack has not been firing this term, with the poor form of several players contributing to their dramatic decline under head coach Arne Slot.

Their issues in forward areas have been compounded in recent weeks by the Mohamed Salah saga and summer signing Isak being ruled out for a couple of months with a leg break.

These factors have fuelled reports linking Liverpool with several potential short to long-term replacements to fill the void left by Isak, with this including Adeyemi.

The 23-year-old has been sporadically linked with a possible move to the Premier League in recent months, with Man Utd mooted as a likely destination of late.

Adeyemi has six goals and three assists in his 22 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund this term, but he could be available for an affordable price in the coming months as he is only under contract until 2027.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims have submitted an ‘aggressive offer’ for Adeyemi to ‘try to take advantage of his situation’, with their bid said to be worth 20 million euros.

The outlet has also revealed how ‘surprised’ Dortmund have reacted to this proposal, which is expected to be rejected.

They explained: ‘Liverpool have made a move, but their offer, barring any unexpected turn of events, will be flatly rejected. Even so, the mere fact that they’ve initiated contact confirms that Karim Adeyemi is on the market and that his name will continue to be frequently mentioned.

‘The summer of 2026 is shaping up to be a turning point that could definitively determine the course of a career that still has much to offer.’

Liverpool have also been linked with a move for former Premier League striker Alexander Sorloth, who currently plays for Atletico Madrid.

A new report from journalist Matteo Moretto has revealed Madrid’s current stance on letting him leave.

He explained: “The normal thing is for Sorloth to stay, but if a good offer comes in for him, Atletico will consider it. Atletico are asking for 35-40 million [a maximum of £35m].”