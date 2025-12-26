According to reports, Al Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves wants to leave Saudi Arabia and has interest from three Premier League clubs, including Manchester United.

Neves joined Al Hilal from Wolves in a club-record sale worth around £47million in June 2023.

The 28-year-old was linked with a host of European clubs, including Man United and Barcelona, before landing in Saudi Arabia.

As is the case with most players his age, it never felt like Neves’ long-term future was in the Middle East and, two-and-a-half years later, he is reportedly keen to return to Europe.

Neves’ contract expires at the end of the season and a renewal looks unlikely.

Man Utd, Spurs, Newcastle ‘preparing offers’ for Portugal star

Man United have been linked with the Portugal international again, with Real Madrid also mentioned, but Galatasaray, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have now been added to the mix.

According to Sabah in Turkey (via Sport Witness), Al Hilal do not want to lose Neves on a free and the three Premier League clubs are on red alert.

The report says United, Spurs and Newcastle are all providing ‘significant and strong competition’ and are ‘preparing offers’ expected to be submitted during the January transfer window.

With Neves’ contract set to expire in June, he is not expected to cost more than £22m, though a fee as low as £15m is not ruled out.

Why Ruben Neves must return to the Prem

Man Utd need midfield partner for Bruno Fernandes

Newcastle could replicate Arteta, Rice decision with Tonali

Spurs need anyone who improves their starting XI

Neves would be a brilliant signing for Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system.

There may be concerns about whether Neves has the legs to cover ground relentlessly for United, but his technical quality is not up for debate.

United need a player who can dictate play while also contributing defensively, which is exactly the sort of midfielder required to play alongside Bruno Fernandes.

Neves could elevate Fernandes’ game to another level, which is quite frightening given the captain is already producing in such an inconsistent and underperforming team.

Newcastle, meanwhile, already have Sandro Tonali operating in the No.6 role, but he could potentially move further forward in a tactical switch similar to Declan Rice’s role at Arsenal.

There might be concerns about a lack of goals from a midfield trio of Neves, Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes, but it would still be a very strong unit.

If Tonali can become what Rice has been for Arsenal as a No.8, Newcastle’s season could turn positive after a miserable first half of 2025/26.

Joelinton appears to be on the decline and a natural replacement for him may be more of a priority than a deep-lying playmaker like Neves. That said, if Eddie Howe sees Tonali further up the pitch, signing the Portuguese midfielder could prove a masterstroke.

Spurs would be silly not to seriously compete for Neves’ signature as well. They desperately need more quality in midfield and their No.6 options are limited offensively.

Joao Palhinha is a brilliant player, but he is not someone capable of unlocking defences or dictating the tempo of a match. Neves can do both.

In truth, Spurs need anyone capable of improving their starting XI. They are currently 14th in the Premier League and Thomas Frank is under serious pressure.

What does look certain is that Neves will leave Al Hilal in January, and most Premier League clubs should be paying attention.

