According to reports, Manchester United are ‘ready to act’ under the right circumstances in January and could make a bargain signing.

The Red Devils are being heavily linked with several potential targets ahead of January, including numerous possible midfielders.

In the summer, Man Utd spent around £230m on signings as they landed Senne Lammens, Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

These additions have improved Ruben Amorim‘s side, but they still need upgrades in certain positions and could enter the market for signings in January.

Now, a report from The Athletic has shed light on Man Utd’s January plans, with it noted that they are ‘ready to act on any opportunity that might arise for the right player, either in midfield or elsewhere on the pitch’.

READ: Big Christmas Weekend: Chelsea v Aston Villa, Man City, Mason Mount, Thomas Frank



The report adds: ‘United are prepared to be active in the January market, although incomings are only expected if they are able to accelerate the signing of a long-term target.

‘Those at the top of United’s midfield shortlist are not expected to be attainable in January as it stands.’

Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson are said to be among Man Utd’s preferred targets, but they could opt for a cheaper option in January.

Atletico Madrid’s Conor Gallagher is one option, but former Premier League CEO Keith Wyness, in a report for Football Insider, claims Al-Hilal star Ruben Neves could be available for “as low as” £15m.

“Yeah, well, it’d be up to him really to decide if he’s prepared to cut his wages to come back into the Premier League. And I think he may well do that,” Wyness told Football Insider.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Man Utd: Romano confirms ‘very clear’ condition for January signing as top target’s ‘valuation dips’

* Liverpool ‘request meeting’ to hijack Man Utd transfer with agent ‘travelling to England’

* Man Utd: Amorim reveals ‘feeling’ on Mainoo’s future as he sets condition for January transfer

“A lot will depend, though, on the tax ramifications of leaving Saudi early. A lot of tax consequences when you leave after a full tax year, et cetera. We obviously don’t know the personal details of how that would work out for him and where he’s domiciled and all those sorts of things will come into it.

“But I think that he may be one that would come to United. I think given some of the injuries that United have had as well. Neves can play different roles, play a little bit deeper. And I think also that Amorim would be a big fan and have him there as well.

“And I think linking back up with [Matheus] Cunha would be interesting as well for them. So I wouldn’t be surprised if this is the one, that might be around the 15 million mark from what I’m hearing, even as low as that for Neves.

“That’s more like it in terms of a strengthening position, and I think he’d be a very good acquisition for United if they were to get him. It’s whether Al-Hilal will deal, and we’ll see what happens.”