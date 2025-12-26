Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed what Manchester United need to do if they are going to sign Atletico Madrid star Conor Gallagher next month.

It has been widely reported that the Red Devils will look to overhaul their midfield in 2026 as they arguably need at least two new players in this department.

In the summer, Man Utd focused on overhauling their attack as they spent over £200m to sign Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, while they also bought Senne Lammens to become their new No.1 goalkeeper.

These deals have helped to improve Ruben Amorim‘s side, but they are still lacking in certain departments and this is especially the case in midfield.

United were priced out of a move for Carlos Baleba in the summer as they had limited funds, but it has been suggested that they could return for the Brighton star or target Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson.

READ: Big Christmas Weekend: Chelsea v Aston Villa, Man City, Mason Mount, Thomas Frank

Alternatively, Man Utd could look to sign a cheaper option as a short-term fix in January, with ex-Chelsea star Gallagher mooted as an option.

Now, Romano has revealed that Gallagher is “only” available on a permanent transfer in January.

“The message I am getting from Atletico Madrid on Conor Gallagher is very clear,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Atletico are only open to a permanent transfer, around €30 million. No loan.

“This was the same position in the summer, when Manchester United tried a last-minute move. It was not possible then and it is the same now.

“Sometimes in January things can change late, but as of today, the message is permanent or nothing.”

Baleba would have cost around £100m in the summer, but former Premier League CEO Keith Wyness has explained why he thinks his valuation has “dipped” to around £75m.

“Well, Brighton have been the masters. I mean, we just, we know what they’ve done with Chelsea. They’ve made a lot of money out of Chelsea with either managers or players. And I think they’re in no rush to sell. I think they’ll stick out for the price,” Wyness said.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Liverpool ‘request meeting’ to hijack Man Utd transfer with agent ‘travelling to England’

* Man Utd: Amorim reveals ‘feeling’ on Mainoo’s future as he sets condition for January transfer

* Paul Scholes names worst-ever Man Utd signing who ‘was so unprofessional’

“Yes, Baleba’s form has dipped because a lot of people think it’s because of all the transfer speculation. I’m not necessarily convinced myself. I think his valuation has dipped, in my opinion, even though Brighton are very good at negotiation.

“I think I would still see him going maybe in the £75m to £80m mark with some type of add-on or bonuses to get it up to make a headline number of close to £100m.

“But I do think that that dip in form will affect his valuation. If he comes back into form in the second part of the season, which he could well do, then of course in the summer they’re going to be looking to keep that sort of £100m mark.

“I think there’s room now to negotiate, and I think Brighton would be prepared to move on. They’ve got their replacements in place as Brighton always seem to have.

“And so I think, yes, I think it’s a chance to make a deal. But they better be quick in January if they’re going to do it, because I think his form may come back from what I’m hearing.”