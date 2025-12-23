Romano appears to rule out two Man Utd signings but they are ‘pushing and pushing’ for Semenyo

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insist that Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim will “suffer” for the rest of the season if it means getting in the right long-term transfer targets.

The Red Devils are looking to strengthen their midfield over the next couple of transfer windows with a report in The Sun claiming they will sign a new midfield pairing in the summer.

Man Utd have been linked with loads of potential cheap options ahead of the January transfer window with Atletico Madrid’s Conor Gallagher and Al-Hilal’s Ruben Neves available for relatively low prices.

However, Romano has seemingly ruled out deals like that as Amorim looks to build a squad for the long term and is not looking for stop-gap signings.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Man Utd have made a decision that’s internal but also public. Ruben Amorim explained that in January Man Utd will not go for short-term solutions.

“Amorim said in public but also in private in meetings with United directors ‘I don’t want players for two, three months and then we already know in April he’s going back to his club in the summer.’

READ: Premier League winners and losers: Rogers, Romero, Leeds, Ugarte, Broja, Palace and more…

“Amorim wants signings for the future, signings for the long-term. Man Utd will not sign a player who’ll [play for] maybe two, three months, maybe 10 games and then leaving.

“Amorim wants a different approach, and if he has to ‘suffer’ by injuries and absences then he’s ready to do that. But in the case of January signings he wants important players for present and future, not just the present or short-term. That’s the mission.”

One player who could come in at Old Trafford in the January transfer window is Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo with the Red Devils competing with arch-rivals Man City.

Romano added: “Man Utd are pushing and pushing and pushing to try and get a deal done for Antoine Semenyo.

“Man Utd vs Manchester City – this is the situation as of today. Because also today contacts took place between Semenyo’s camp and Man Utd and Man City.

“The two clubs are pushing, presenting their projects and financial opportunities for the player.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* 16 Conclusions from Aston Villa 2-1 Man United: Rogers, Amorim, title deeds and rocking-horse sh*t

* Carragher apologises to Chelsea as he names Premier League team of the season so far

* Roy Keane declares Man Utd star ‘the real deal’ after Aston Villa defeat

Despite Alexander Isak’s injury, Liverpool have not yet entered the race for Semenyo, Romano continued: “Liverpool made calls in November to understand the structure of the £65m release clause.

“Liverpool have a very good relationship with Bournemouth, but at the moment, Liverpool didn’t call to enter the race.

“So they called to be informed on the situation in November, and let’s see now if they call to say ‘okay let’s make a bid, okay let’s negotiate with Semenyo.’

“The injury to Alexander Isak could open up different scenarios for Liverpool on the market, so I would be attentive to the situation.

“But as of today it’s Man Utd and Man City battling for Antoine Semenyo.”

READ NEXT: Premier League player power rankings: Rogers up to third as Man City and Haaland dominate