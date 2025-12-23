Kobbie Mainoo’s Christmas has been ruined with the news he may have to stay at United.

Kobbie Mainoo looks set to stay at Manchester United after Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth said there was no “scenario” he leaves following Bruno Fernandes’ injury.

Club captain Fernandes is facing a rare time on the sidelines after picking up what looked to be a hamstring injury in the first half of the club’s 2-1 defeat away at Aston Villa on Sunday and while Ruben Amorim now has a new problem to solve, it may have inadvertently helped him with another.

After pressure from sections of the media, fans and family members, Amorim has been at pains to state a 20-year-old playing a reduced role is normal for a club the size of Man Utd but if reports are to be believed, Mainoo has been pushing for a January move in the hopes of first team football and a boost to his World Cup chances.

However, those plans look to have been scrapped with the injury to Fernandes with Amorim set to speak on Christmas Eve about how long he could be without his captain.

But Sky reporter Sheth has suggested there is not a “scenario” in which Mainoo now leaves in January.

“Ruben Amorim has said that he wants Kobbie Mainoo to stay,” Sheth said. “He has maintained that he has to perform and convince him that he should be in the team ahead of Bruno Fernandes.

“Whenever he is asked why Mainoo can’t get in the team, it’s because Ruben Amorim says he is competing with Bruno Fernandes in the team.

“With Fernandes maybe out for some of January, you can’t imagine a scenario now where Manchester United allow Mainoo to go.”

Napoli had been the most interested party with Mainoo pushing for a move in the hope of emulating the likes of Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund as United players to have impressed in Italy – but even the prospect of a loan move now looks to be out of the question.

“Would it benefit Man United to let Kobbie Mainoo go out on loan? Probably not because he’s part of their squad and he has been coming off the bench,” Sheth said.

“Particularly with the AFCON on and Bruno Fernandes injured, it was bad timing for Mainoo yesterday when he picked up the calf injury and missed the game against Aston Villa.

“Ruben Amorim has already suggested he may miss the game on Boxing Day against Newcastle United, but thereafter if he gets himself fit, there may be an opportunity for Mainoo to establish himself once again in the Manchester United starting XI.”

