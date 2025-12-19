Mainoo’s relationship with Man Utd at ‘breaking point’ with ‘no future’ warning under Amorim

Man Utd midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is open to a permanent move away from Old Trafford as he doesn’t see a future at Old Trafford under Ruben Amorim, according to reports.

The England international has not started in the Premier League for Man Utd this term with Ruben Amorim preferring other players in midfield.

Mainoo, who has been linked with a loan move to Napoli, has made 11 appearances off the substitutes’ bench in the Premier League – but his only start in all competitions came as Man Utd were knocked out of the League Cup on penalties by Grimsby Town earlier this year.

Amorim announced publicly that Mainoo would be competing with captain Bruno Fernandes for a starting berth this season, leading to the Man Utd midfielder looking for a way out before the summer transfer deadline.

However, Man Utd director of football Jason Wilcox managed to persuade Mainoo to fight for his place in Amorim’s side.

Amorim has not provided the England international enough minutes in the first team ahead of the World Cup and there are rumours he could go out on loan.

Despite initial rumours he only wanted to leave on a temporary deal, the Daily Mail claims that Mainoo ‘would now consider’ loan deals with permanent transfer options included in the agreement.

The Man Utd midfielder’s ‘relationship with his boyhood club is now at breaking point’ with no fresh contract proposal on the table for a player who earns £40k a week, a lot less than most of his colleagues in the first team.

The Daily Mail adds: ‘Mainoo sees no future for himself at Old Trafford under Amorim, and if a loan move in January included an option to leave permanently, then he would now consider it.

‘Napoli are still at the front of the queue and there is a growing optimism in southern Italy that Antonio Conte will get his man this time, reuniting Mainoo with Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund.’

Mainoo’s brother, Jordan Mainoo-Hames, protested his brother’s place on the substitutes’ bench on Monday by wearing a ‘Free Kobbie Mainoo’ t-shirt to their 4-4 draw against Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

Reacting to his brother’s actions, Amorim said of the t-shirt: “No [it won’t affect team selection]. It was not Kobbie who wore the T-shirt. He is going to play if we feel he is the right guy. That is not an issue. I am not going to do something to Kobbie because of someone in his family.”