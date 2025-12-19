Sir Alex Ferguson has revealed why he is not confident about Manchester United’s chances of winning the Premier League under Ruben Amorim.

Man Utd have had a rollercoaster ride under Amorim over the past year, as they endured a nightmare trophyless campaign last term as they finished 15th in the Premier League.

Despite this, INEOS opted to back Amorim in the summer and they have improved during the first half of this campaign.

Amorim has made tactical tweaks to adjust his system to get the best out of his players, while they have also been helped by their positive business in the summer.

Man Utd made four statement signings in the summer, landing Senne Lammens, Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha for around £230m combined.

The Red Devils also did well to offload most of their dead wood, but they still have plenty of improvements to make, especially in midfield.

Now, Ferguson has explained why it could take “ten years” for Man Utd to win the Premier League again.

“He [Amorim] is a good personality. It is not easy,” Ferguson said in an interview for Press Box.

“I remember looking back on my own time there, starting off when Liverpool were the bee’s knees.

“They were a fantastic club winning the European Cup four times and all that, but then it took them 31 years to win the league again.

“We are now in the same situation. It could be ten years, could be 11 years, because of that cycle.

“It has to be thought out carefully and we have to make sure the recruitment is going to be better than what it was.”

Despite this, Ferguson has been pleased with Man Utd’s summer transfer business.

Interestingly, Ferguson did not mention Sesko as he has made a slow start to this campaign, but he thinks Lammens has “made a difference” for this new team this term.

“I think the appointment of the goalkeeper [Senne Lammens] has made a difference,” Ferguson added.

“He’s young at 23, he’s quick, a big lad, good feet and hands, and I think that helps. I think they have needed that player. United have always had inspirational players over the years. I think that has helped.

“The other two, [Bryan] Mbeumo and [Matheus] Cunha, they look as if they will contribute to the recovery of our form.”