Manchester United are reportedly planning to make an ‘ambitious’ attempt to beat Arsenal and Chelsea in the race to sign Juventus star Kenan Yildiz.

The Red Devils are expected to be active in the next two transfer windows as they look to continue their progression under head coach Ruben Amorim.

Last season, Man Utd had an embarrassing campaign as they finished 15th in the Premier League and failed to win a trophy, but they have improved this term.

This is largely thanks to their positive transfer business in the summer, with around £230m invested to sign Senne Lammens, Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Perhaps more importantly, United offloaded most of their dead wood to raise funds and boost squad harmony, with this contributing to their decent start to this season as they have entered the conversation for Champions League qualification.

However, Man Utd are far from the final product and they still need to strengthen in certain positions in the coming months.

It has been widely reported that their focus is on overhauling their midfield and could make a couple of signings for this department next year, but it is also being suggested that they could sign another attacker.

Man Utd are currently overly reliant on Mbeumo and Cunha, so they need extra cover in attacking areas and are being linked with AFC Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo.

A report on Thursday claimed United have decided to ‘go all out’ for the in-form winger in January, though a deal is far from guaranteed as they face competition from Liverpool and Manchester City.

Therefore, Man Utd may need to scour the market for an alternative and Juventus standout Yildiz is reportedly on their radar.

The 20-year-0ld has emerged as one of the best young attackers in Europe, grabbing five goals and four assists in his 14 Serie A outings for Juventus this term.

A recent report claimed Arsenal are ‘determined’ to fend off competition from Chelsea to sign Yildiz, but Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Man Utd are ‘prepared’ to make an ‘astronomical 100 million euros [£87.5m] bid’ to ‘expedite’ a move.

The report explains: Manchester United have set their sights on Kenan Yildiz, the Juventus winger who wants a move to the Premier League.

‘The English club intends to expedite negotiations to prevent other European giants from vying for the signing of the talented winger. Ruben Amorim is looking for a player who can complement figures like Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, optimising the team’s goalscoring output.’