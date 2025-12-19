Hamann predicts Liverpool will ‘sell’ Isak in the summer ‘if things don’t pick up’

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak will be sold in the summer if he doesn’t improve by March or April, according to former Reds midfielder Didi Hamann.

The Reds spent over £400m on new signings in the summer transfer window with big transfers for Isak and Florian Wirtz headlining their deals.

It has not quite gone how Isak and Liverpool would have expected after the Swede’s £125m move from Newcastle United, who he scored 62 goals for in 109 appearances.

Isak, who took a while to get up to speed after having no pre-season at Newcastle, has scored two goals in 15 appearances in all competitions.

And former Liverpool midfielder Hamann insists that the Reds will look to sell Isak in the summer transfer window if he doesn’t improve in the coming months.

Hamann told JeffBet: “I think Liverpool will be okay financially, even without the Champions League, because they wouldn’t have spent the money they did if they couldn’t afford it. Liverpool haven’t been big spenders before last summer and they tend to spend the money wisely.

“If Liverpool don’t perform, then they won’t be forced to sell. However, players like Alexander Isak or Florian Wirtz may have their futures looked at if they aren’t performing and the club aren’t in the Champions League.

“I’m not sure Liverpool will sell anyone in January, but if things don’t pick up for Alexander Isak come March or April, they’ll probably have discussions to sell him to a club like Barcelona in the summer.

“There will be plenty of takers for Isak because he’s shown his ability at Newcastle. It also largely depends on the form of Ekitike, because if he continues to improve, it will be a struggle for Isak to get games unless he’s forced out wide.”

In a recent interview, Isak was asked if he was confident of getting through his lean patch, he replied: “Absolutely. That comes with experience. As I said: Never too high, never too low. Trying to find that balance, that’s what I feel I’ve gotten better at.

“That’s always what you hope for, that everything will just flow. But not everything goes as planned, and then you have to take it as it comes.”

On how Liverpool can get out of their recent slump, despite winning their last two matches, Isak said: “I don’t really have the answer to that. The team-wise thing – it’s clear that it’s been slow, but that’s how it is in football. There are always teams that are flying, and then it’s slower for others. It’s about turning that around.

“And for me too… it’s not the first time in my career that I’ve gone through a period like this, or been in bad shape. That’s how a football career works, it’s just something you have to fight your way out of.”