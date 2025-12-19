According to reports, Liverpool and Mohamed Salah have a “gentleman’s agreement” over a future transfer after the two parties reached a “compromise”…

It remains to be seen whether Salah will still be a Liverpool player by the end of next month’s transfer window as he has butted heads with head coach Arne Slot recently.

Salah’s form has massively declined this term and he has started Liverpool’s last four Premier League games on the bench. After the 3-3 draw at Leeds United, he remarkably claimed he had been “thrown under the bus” by the club and he had no relationship with Slot.

The fallen forward impressed off the bench against Brighton at the weekend, with this following peace talks with Slot. However, this reunion could be short-lived as his playing situation is unlikely to change in the coming months if he remains at Liverpool.

Therefore, Salah is being heavily linked with a potential move to several European giants and Saudi Pro League clubs, with journalist Steve Kay has claimed that the player and club already have a “gentleman’s agreement” over his exit.

“Personally, at this stage, from what I’m hearing, I don’t think he will [leave in January],” Kay claimed.

READ: Big Weekend: Tottenham v Liverpool, Aston Villa, Martin Odegaard, Enzo Maresca



“Things seem to have calmed down a bit. As I’ve said, we’re waiting to see, but I’m told there was a gentleman’s agreement that he could leave.

“He wanted a three-year contract with the option to leave after a year, but Liverpool said no – you can have two years and leave after one. That was the compromise.

“When Salah came out and suggested someone wanted him out of the club, I think that went a bit over the top. It wasn’t that they wanted him out; it was that they didn’t want to give him the contract he wanted.

“And I understand that. Three years is too much, because you end up paying him to leave after a year, and then paying him off on top of that. So I get it completely.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Premier League mood rankings as Tottenham plummet and Villa soar

* Liverpool: Salah ‘fast-track’ exit is now ‘more likely’ as ‘big signal’ for January transfer mooted

* Exclusive: Ex-Liverpool star makes Salah transfer prediction as he ‘forces way out’, tarnishes legacy

Respected reporter James Pearce, meanwhile, has confirmed that Salah will still have a significant “issue” once the African Cup of Nations is finished.

“Well, Arne Slot insisted after Salah’s game that his phrase was that there is no issue to resolve and that it’s now just back to being business as usual. I think I’m not quite kind of along with that,” Pearce said on the Walk On podcast.

“I think my understanding is that there’s going to be more discussions between Liverpool Sporting Director Richard Hughes and Rami Abbas, Salah’s representative, over the coming days and weeks to try and, you know, to thrash out what the future is going to look like once Mo returns from AFCON.

“Despite the kind of truce being called, with him being back in the squad and performing well for Liverpool on Saturday, it doesn’t change the fact that there’s an issue there.

“That Salah can’t handle and doesn’t want to deal with being a substitute because he thinks he should be starting games, and Slot doesn’t currently regard Salah as part of his best team.”