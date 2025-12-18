Jamie Carragher has once again told Mohamed Salah he has been a "disgrace"

Jamie Carragher has reiterated that Mohamed Salah has been a “disgrace” at Liverpool of late, as he named five Reds stars who haven’t been pulling their weight.

Salah is back in the mix at Liverpool but things are not yet back to normal. He hit out at his club for “throwing me under the bus” after he was benched for three consecutive games.

That was as he’s not shown close to the form he did last season, and he was unable to travel to face Inter Milan in the Champions League the following game as the club took a stand.

He returned to the squad to face Brighton in the Premier League at the weekend, and assisted to break the record for the most goal involvements for one club in the competition.

After Salah’s initial outburst, Liverpool legend Carragher labelled him “a disgrace” and he’s doubled down on that stance now.

He said on Stick to Football: “No. I kept going because I kept getting asked questions about it. We were on the Champions League and Liverpool were playing that night, and there was the big story around Mo not travelling, so you couldn’t get away from it. It was the biggest story in town for seven to ten days. I wouldn’t take anything back.

“It was a disgrace. I don’t mind someone having a different view, but you’ve got to back it up.”

Carragher also named five Liverpool stars whose situations haven’t helped the club, though feels there’s no option but to stick by Ibrahima Konate, in a different situation to Salah.

He said: “People say Konate’s not playing well, he’s played every game – they haven’t got another centre-back. So that’s not a debate.

“You could say [Ryan] Gravenberch, they haven’t got another holding midfielder. [Cody] Gakpo’s been dropped, [Hugo] Ekitike’s been out, [Alexander] Isak’s been in and out, [Alexis] MacAllister has been in and out, and the full-backs have changed. Everybody in that team hasn’t been playing well, besides [Dominik] Szoboszlai.”

Indeed, the point is that Salah hasn’t been unfairly treated, if there are alternatives to some out of form players, they have mostly been used, while there are some players who it would be a struggle to drop as there isn’t really anybody to come and take their place.

