Harvey Elliott has been told by Jermaine Jenas that he should take a “risk” and follow the path of a summer Everton signing, who is the “blueprint” for what he should do.

Elliott went on loan to Aston Villa in the summer, following 149 appearances for Liverpool since 2019/20. While he’s become a solid, experienced Premier League player, Villa clearly don’t fancy him.

Indeed, Elliott has played just 167 minutes in all competitions for Unai Emery’s side, and it’s suggested he could either be sent back to Liverpool or moved on elsewhere.

Former Premier League midfielder Jenas feels Elliott needs to make a big call.

He told 10bet: “I think Elliott needs to go and play somewhere that he’s going to play football. This summer, he obviously fully felt that Villa was the right place to go.

“I think if I was him I would have looked at it like that as well. But it’s not worked out. For whatever reason, only he knows that.

“Whether it’s his fault in terms of his application or his ability, I don’t know whether he just doesn’t fit into the system. But the reality is now if he goes back to Liverpool, I don’t see him playing there either.

“There’s no point in that. You need to make sure you are, from January onwards playing in the Premier League week in, week out.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365:

* Ex-Liverpool man warns Alexander Isak will find it ‘very difficult to get up to speed’ now

* Liverpool prepare £83m ‘offer’ for La Liga star in summer ‘transfer earthquake’ to replace Salah

* Premier League player power rankings: Fernandes up to second, Foden in top six, Rogers 15th

“I think Elliott’s had too many years really as an in-out player. He’s shown what he can do in the summer with England U21s and I think that it’s time now that he went and took a risk.

“If you look at Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, he could have seen out a huge contract at Chelsea after moving from Leicester, but he showed real appetite to move to Everton, and he’s kicked on. I think that’s the blueprint for Harvey just not to move to Everton!”

If Liverpool agree to it, Villa would be able to send Elliott back in January, as it looks evident they’re not going to give him enough games to trigger his buy clause.

If that is the case, it remains to be seen whether the struggling Reds would welcome him back into the squad or loan him out elsewhere, or perhaps sell him, if there are any clubs interested in a man who has hardly played this term.

READ MORE: Carragher doubles down on Salah ‘disgrace’ comment as five stars not helping Liverpool named