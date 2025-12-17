Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jermaine Jenas has revealed his Premier League title prediction, backing Arsenal over Manchester City.

It has been a dramatic few weeks in the Premier League title race.

Arsenal took control at the top of the table during an 18-game unbeaten run across all competitions, but Man City have closed the gap on their rivals to two points.

The Gunners have dropped points against Sunderland, Chelsea and Aston Villa, while Man City have hit their stride to leave themselves in touching distance of Mikel Arteta’s side at the top of the Premier League table.

Despite this, Jenas has argued that the Gunners are “still favourites” to win the title this season because they “have got the best team”.

“I do think Arsenal are still favourites. I’ve been saying it from the start of the season. I think they’ve got the best team,” Jenas told 10bet.

“I think they’ve shown in the last couple of games that without Saliba and Gabriel together, the frailties are there and they don’t have that stable foundation to build off.

“But I assume they’ll both be back come the new year. Saliba was back this weekend, but either way, I don’t see a better team in the league right now.

“I think City are making a really good run of it, but they’ve still got a clanger in them. But they’ve had a couple of big results recently. You know, City are going to test them, put it that way. City are going to push Arsenal to see if they’ve learned any lessons, but I believe they have and I think they’ll get over the line this time.”

Still, Jenas has explained his “only worry” about Arsenal, with there being an “issue” with Man City.

“I don’t think City will overtake Arsenal over Christmas. The issue with it is, City have the ability right now to go on the type of unbeaten runs that they’ve gone on in the past to really apply that pressure,” Jenas added.

“I’d be absolutely shocked if this group of players at Arsenal have not learned their lesson with regards to just dealing with pressure when it gets to the business end of the season.

“They had a bit of a wobble against Wolves the other day and got away with it. You do need a lot of luck at times, things to go your way. We’ve seen that with City over the years and Liverpool, and the great teams that have won the Premier League title.

“The only thing I would say about Arsenal that worries me a little bit is that they don’t seem to be blowing teams away.

“It’s always like a one-nil, two-nil type of situation where you’re always putting yourself under pressure doing that. But I still think even if we get to New Year’s Day and they’re behind City, I think they’ll go on and win it.”