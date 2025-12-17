Oliver Glasner is expected to leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season

Crystal Palace are resigned to losing Oliver Glasner at the end of the season and reportedly have a La Liga manager lined up as his replacement.

According to Spanish website Cadena Ser, Glasner will not renew his contract beyond next summer, and the Eagles are considering replacing him with Getafe’s Jose Bordalas.

Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace career

Only manager in Palace history to win a trophy

Managed longest unbeaten run in Palace’s history (19 games)

43 wins, 23 draws, 21 losses

146 goals scored, 97 conceded in 87 games

Glasner has done an outstanding job at Selhurst Park, guiding Crystal Palace to their first major trophy by winning the FA Cup last season.

His effective counter-attacking 3-4-3 has earned widespread praise since he arrived in the Premier League in 2024, with players like Ebere Eze, Marc Guehi, and Adam Wharton all thriving under his system.

Glasner’s success has sparked speculation about his future, with Manchester United constantly linked to searches for alternatives to current head coach Ruben Amorim.

The Austrian head coach employs a similar, albeit more effective, system to Amorim, but has shown greater tactical flexibility during his career. He has successfully used both a back three and a back four during his time at Eintracht Frankfurt, where he won the Europa League in 2022.

Glasner has plenty of admirers, and Palace appear to be preparing for life without their highly-rated head coach.

Glasner has ‘no intention’ of renewing Palace contract

The Cadena Ser report from Jose David Palacio and Bruno Alemany states that Bordalas is expected to leave Getafe at the end of 2025/26 and ‘his next destination could be Palace’.

Bordalas has reportedly been ‘identified’ as Glasner’s replacement, as the Austrian ‘has no intention of renewing his contract’ due to his ambition of taking charge of a ‘Premier League giant’ in 2026/27.

Palace owner Steve Parish has been forced to start searching for a new manager but is ‘very impressed’ with Bordalas, though no contact has been made yet.

It appears the move would suit Bordalas as well, as Palace ‘offer him a project that aligns with his wishes’.

Still, this is bad news for Palace fans. Glasner has already established himself as a club legend, and his departure will feel like the end of an era at Selhurst Park.

Meanwhile, an insider on X with a ‘team of five elite reporters’ and over 690k followers claims Glasner has rejected two offers to extend his contract because he wants to ‘manage a top club’.

Manchester United is the club most frequently linked to him, though Liverpool could be an option if they part ways with Arne Slot.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are likely to be connected with the 51-year-old as Thomas Frank and Eddie Howe both fight to save their jobs.

The report adds: ‘Oliver Glasner has turned down two contract offers in the last six months, signaling his ambition to stay in the Premier League and manage a top club. He’s not just looking for any job; he wants to make an impact at a bigger team.

‘What sets him apart is his flexibility. He’s ready to adapt his tactics to fit the strengths of his players, knowing that clubs expect versatility in today’s game.

‘With eyes across Europe on his next move, Glasner could very well be the next big name in football management. His strategic mindset and willingness to evolve make him a hot prospect for clubs looking to elevate their game.’