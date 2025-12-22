Man Utd receive huge ‘offer’ for Joshua Zirkzee after Fabrizio Romano gives exit update

Man Utd forward Joshua Zirkzee is the subject of a huge offer from Serie A side Roma ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils signed Zirkzee from Bologna for £36.5m in July 2024 as Erik ten Hag looked for attacking reinforcements.

However, Ten Hag left just months later and was replaced by Ruben Amorim with the Netherlands international struggling for game time in recent months.

Zirkzee was in and out the starting XI last season under Amorim but their summer reinforcements in attack have seen the Dutchman drop further down the pecking order at Man Utd.

If Man Utd can get another attacker in the building over the January transfer window, it seems likely that Zirkzee will be allowed to leave Old Trafford.

Giving an update, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that Man Utd are unlikely to green light a deal at the start of the window with Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo away on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I can reveal that a meeting took place last week between Roma and the agents of Joshua Zirkzee, with further progress made in conversations this week.

“Roma consider the player a top priority, and manager Gian Piero Gasperini is pushing to bring him in as early as January.

“Manchester United, however, are reluctant to give the green light at the start of the window. With several absences already – including Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo heading to AFCON, Bruno Fernandes injured, and Kobbie Mainoo unavailable – United are short of options.

“From the player’s side, Roma are making progress. Zirkzee is open to the move, attracted by the promise of regular football, a central role, and the chance to shine again in Serie A, where he previously impressed with Bologna.”

And now Italian publication Il Messaggero has claimed that Roma have made an ‘offer’ of €5m for the loan deal in January, plus another €30m in June to make the deal permanent, while a potential €5m Champions League qualification bonus would take the deal to €40m in total.

The report adds that it ‘represents an acceptable compromise (considering the €42 million paid to Bologna, plus almost €18 million in additional costs) for a player who also sat on the sidelines against Aston Villa yesterday.’

Former Man Utd defender Paul Parker recently claimed that Zirkzee was “nowhere near the level” of summer signing Benjamin Sesko, who has disappointed so far this season.

Parker told AceOdds.com: “He is nowhere near the level of Sesko, who is very unselfish and makes all the right runs, and we also see now how big of a gap there is between the two of them. Zirkzee is just miles away from what is expected when you play at Man United.

“It’s quite ironic actually, that Zirkzee is now playing more because Sesko is injured, but I think Zirkzee would rather want Sesko to be ready and play ahead of him, so he can get his loan move away in January. He might miss out on it now because of Sesko’s injury.

“I don’t like what I am seeing from Zirkzee at all. Everything about him is trying to be flashy and it just doesn’t work. He has to be frustrated, because nothing works out for him. He looks like he is frustrated, and I totally get it, but at the end of the day it is his own fault.

“I am wondering at times what they actually saw in Zirkzee. Fair enough, he is alright on the ball and his touch is decent, but he is just not going to make a difference for Man United ever.”

