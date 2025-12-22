Liverpool backed to seal £50-75m ‘amazing’ Salah transfer despite Slot ‘agreement’

It would be an “amazing achievement” if Liverpool could “clear £50-75m” for Mohamed Salah and “would draw the thing to a close”, according to a football finance expert.

After the Reds’ 3-3 draw against Leeds United earlier this month, Salah hit out at the Liverpool for being made a scapegoat for recent performances and claimed he no longer had a relationship with Arne Slot.

The board and Slot made the joint decision to omit Salah from their next squad to face Inter Milan before peace talks saw the Egypt international back in the squad for their 2-0 win over Brighton nine days ago.

Salah was serenaded by the Kop after the match but it still feels like his time as a Liverpool player is coming to an end with rumours of his imminent departure over the next two transfer windows.

A report on Sunday claimed that Salah and Slot have ‘agreed to put their differences aside until the season’s end’ with the 33-year-old ‘now expected to stay’ until the end of the season, when he’s ‘expected’ to move to Saudi Arabia.

And former Man City financial adviser Stefan Borson reckons Liverpool would do well to get £50-75m for Salah in one of the next two transfer windows.

Borson told Football Insider: “Well, obviously he’s gone for a while. I think it depends on Saudi doesn’t it, and whether he wants to go. I mean, if the answer is yes, then you would think they’ll do a deal.

“I think Saudi will be able to pay what Liverpool want. I don’t think Liverpool will be unreasonable about it.

“I think what we consider to be reasonable, if Liverpool could clear £50-75m of a transfer fee for him, it would be an amazing achievement for them. I suspect they’d be happy with that. It would draw the thing to a close.”

Salah is now away on international duty with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations and their head coach Hossam Hassan insists that the forward always returns to Liverpool stronger after time away with the national side.

Speaking about Salah’s situation at Liverpool, Hassan said: “Whenever Salah’s performances dip with his club, he regains his strength with the national team and becomes even better, whether by contributing goals or scoring himself. Then he returns to his club even stronger.

“Salah’s morale in training is very high, as if he were just starting out with the national team, and I believe he will have a great tournament with his country I feel his motivation is very, very strong. Salah is an icon and will remain so. He is one of the best players in the world, and I support him in everything he does.

“I don’t consider what happened to him to be a crisis. These things often happen between players and coaches.

“We’ve been in contact with him by phone from the beginning, and I met with him when he joined the national team camp. His focus is entirely on the tournament.”