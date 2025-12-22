Ruben Amorim has not given Kobbie Mainoo a Premier League start this season.

Kobbie Mainoo did not even play for Manchester United but that does not matter as a new ‘verdict’ drops just as Morgan Rogers is deified.

It’s all happening in Mediawatch…

Cheat code

“There’s too many players, like Dalot, that just don’t do enough,” said Roy Keane on Sky Sports as Manchester United lost at Aston Villa. “I won’t use the word cheating but they’re not just doing enough. And after the game I’d be looking at him – I wouldn’t be looking at other bits of the game.”

Sorry Roy but too bloody late; you used the word ‘cheating’ even while saying you will not use the word ‘cheating’.

And that gave the Express the green light for this monstrosity:

Roy Keane slams ‘cheating’ Man Utd stars and calls out player who ‘doesn’t do enough’

The lesson: Literally never say a word you do not want next to your name in a headline, because there’s always some f***er – usually at Reach – watching, listening, and diligently misreporting.

The Mainoo man

And as we were reading that ‘cheating’ headline, our eyes were drawn to the most-read stories sidebar…

Kobbie Mainoo dropped from Man Utd squad against Aston Villa in latest blow

Two things:

1) Mainoo was absent through injury.

2) The Express is absent of shame.

And they are not the only ones, with The Sun giving us this headline: ‘Kobbie Mainoo OUT of Man Utd squad despite Ruben Amorim crisis as ‘next Bukayo Saka’ named on bench for first time.’

And here comes the Daily Mail: ‘Kobbie Mainoo OUT of Man United’s squad to face Aston Villa following tumultuous week for out-of-favour academy star.’

Kobbie Mainoo was indeed OUT. Through injury.

But obviously that won’t do; there are still headlines to be wrung out of that ‘tumultuous week’ that actually just consisted of his brother being a bit of a dick.

And this is from the Manchester Evening News:

New Kobbie Mainoo verdict after brother’s blunt Manchester United transfer message

You’re perhaps thinking that there has been a ‘verdict’ from Manchester United. Foolish. For the ‘verdict’ is from Micah Richards, who obviously acts as judge and jury on all things Manchester United.

Kobbie Mainoo cannot be held responsible for his brother’s decision to wear a “Free Kobbie Mainoo” t-shirt to a Manchester United game, according to pundit Micah Richards.

And the verdict is final with no grounds to appeal.

Morgan Rogers and the incredible scoring machine

‘Aston Villa show Man Utd what they’re missing as Morgan Rogers sends England message’ is the headline in the Mirror.

The Aston Villa that have scored fewer goals than Manchester United this season? That Aston Villa?

Mediawatch is a big fan of Morgan Rogers but he has logged 10 combined Premier League goals and assists this season; Bruno Fernandes has notched 12. It’s not scoring goals that has been the problem for Manchester United this season and it’s a lazy-arsed narrative to suggest that’s the case.

Anybody who watched the Aston Villa game saw a Manchester United defender repeatedly being ‘lazy as f***’.

‘Unai Emery tore off his coat, swirled it above his head and then threw it away in sheer delight. Villa Park was alive, the noise was deafening as the home fans stood together to cheer another unforgettable moment from Morgan Rogers,’ writes John Cross.

The problem? Unai Emery himself says he tore off his coat and swirled it above his head because he “was not happy with how Morgan Rogers was performing” and “adrenaline” took over.

And let’s maybe listen to Emery before we describe Rogers as ‘exceptional’.

As for Rogers himself, according to Birmingham Live:

Morgan Rogers issues rapid Aston Villa refusal after stunning Man United double

And what was this ‘rapid Aston Villa refusal’? Other than a random collection of words…

Morgan Rogers insists that it’s Aston Villa’s collective performances, rather than just his stunning goals, that are winning games.

He insisted? In the face of massive pressure to be a total prick and suggest that he, and he alone, is winning games for Aston Villa? What a stand-up guy.

Morgan Rogers and the incredible World Cup story

‘There are a plethora of world-class No10s available to Tuchel, but Rogers is untouchable in his England World Cup team,’ writes Samuel Luckhurst in The Sun.

Untouchable? An attacking player with one goal and one assist for England in 12 caps should be nowhere near ‘untouchable’. Indeed, his last two starts – against Latvia and Serbia – were pretty forgettable. As we noted after the Serbia game: ‘Was okay, but this was not a night for okay.’

‘The blue half of Birmingham would disagree but Rogers is already ahead of Jude Bellingham and that gap is widening. Rogers now has seven goals this season,’ writes Luckhurst. Yes. And Phil Foden has 10. Numbers innit.

But the good news is that – according to Goal – ‘Morgan Rogers has insisted he is doing all he can to keep his England place’.

He really did stick to his guns.