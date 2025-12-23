Romano reveals Liverpool could sign two players in January as he gives Guehi transfer update

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists Liverpool could sign as many as two players in the January transfer window as he gives an update on Marc Guehi’s future.

The Reds have had a turbulent season so far with Arne Slot’s side currently fifth in the Premier League and ten points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

Liverpool have performed well below expectations after winning the Premier League in their first season under Slot – but the Reds have now won their last three matches in all competitions.

Mohamed Salah recently caused an issue by complaining about his lack of playing time by criticising the club and claiming his relationship with Slot was broken.

That seems resolved for the time being but Liverpool were hit by another blow over the weekend as Alexander Isak broke his leg against Tottenham.

And now Liverpool could enter the transfer market for at least one new player with Romano hinting that they could decide to bring in as many as two in January.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Today, surgery for Alexander Isak, and that’s bad news. He will be out for several months. Liverpool will now assess what to do in the January transfer window, but there is a possibility, as I told you yesterday, that Liverpool will enter the market.

“We will see whether it’s going to be for one or two positions, but Liverpool are considering the possibility of entering the January transfer window.”

One player Liverpool have been heavily linked to is Crystal Palace defender Guehi, whose move to Anfield collapsed over the summer, but Romano reckons the England international’s future could now be sorted in the summer, and not January.

Romano added: “Guehi is a player who’s been linked with basically all the big clubs in Europe. All the big clubs have called to understand the situation of the centre-back at Crystal Palace.

“As of today, there is still nothing advanced with any club for January. The feeling of those close to Guehi is that the most likely outcome is a move in the summer on a free transfer, staying at Crystal Palace until the end of the season and then joining his favourite club in the summer.

“There is Liverpool in the race. There is Bayern in the race. There are more English clubs, including Man City, also calling. Barcelona and Real Madrid made some calls to understand the situation at the end of October, beginning of November, and we will see if they decide to enter the race officially or not.

“There are many clubs interested in the player, but at the moment, the most likely outcome is a summer move.”