Romano tips January ‘here we go’ as Liverpool ‘fear’ Isak has broken his leg

Liverpool are worried that Alexander Isak has suffered a broken leg after he picked up an injury in their 2-1 win over Tottenham on Saturday.

Spurs were reduced to ten men early on with Xavi Simons seeing red after he raked his boot down the back of Virgil van Dijk’s calf.

Isak and Hugo Ekitike gave Liverpool a 2-0 lead with two second-half goals before Richarlison got one back for Tottenham on 83 minutes in a tense finale to the match.

There was still time for Cristian Romero to be sent off too as Spurs lost a second player to suspension after the Argentina international kicked out at Ibrahima Konate while on the floor.

The main worry for Liverpool fans after the match was the fitness of Isak with one injury expert suspecting that the Sweden international would be out for eight to ten weeks with a high ankle strain.

However, it has since been revealed that the “fear” at Liverpool is that the injury could be much more serious with a potential broken leg now mooted.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reckons the news could mean that Liverpool now definitely enter the transfer market for a new attacker with Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo at the top of their list.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Liverpool are facing worrying news after fresh information emerged on Alexander Isak following the injury suffered against Tottenham.

“The feeling inside Liverpool, as reported by The Athletic, is that the Swedish striker may have suffered a serious injury, with fears that he could have broken his leg. Official confirmation is still pending, but people close to the player share the same concern.

“If confirmed, Isak could be out for several months, representing another major injury blow for Liverpool. This situation will inevitably influence Liverpool’s thinking ahead of the January transfer window, particularly in attack.

“My understanding is that Liverpool have already made exploratory calls in recent weeks to assess potential market opportunities. As I mentioned back in November, Antoine Semenyo was one of the names discussed, and in December Liverpool also began checking on other possible options.

“Injuries and recovery timelines will be crucial in shaping Liverpool’s strategy, but there is a real possibility we could see a Liverpool ‘here we go’ in January.”

Arne Slot’s “gut feeling” after the game seems to have been proved right with the Liverpool head coach claiming it’s rarely a good sign when an injured player doesn’t even attempt to come back on the pitch.

When asked if he had an update on Isak after the match, Slot said: “I don’t have any news on him.

“But if a player scores and then gets injured and doesn’t come back on the pitch, and also doesn’t try to come back, which Conor Bradley for example did but I had to take him out as well because he couldn’t go on, but if a player doesn’t try to come back that’s usually not a good thing.

“But I cannot say anything more than that, that is just gut feeling, nothing medical.”