Man Utd legend Neville branded ‘insufferable man’ by Giggs’ brother over Amorim advice

Man Utd legend Gary Neville has been labelled an “insufferable man” by the brother of former Red Devils team-mate Ryan Giggs over his commentary against Aston Villa.

Morgan Rogers scored two brilliant goals either side of a Matheus Cunha equaliser as Man Utd lost 2-1 at Villa Park in a game they were unfortunate not to take something.

Man Utd lost Bruno Fernandes to injury at half-time with Lisandro Martinez, who has only recently returned from injury, replacing the Portugal international in midfield.

Neville initially suggested that Amorim shouldn’t play Martinez, who has been deployed mainly as a centre-back in his time at Man Utd, in midfield.

Those comments riled the brother of Man Utd legend Giggs, Rhodri, with the Welshman branding Neville an “insufferable man” over his comments on Martinez, who has played in midfield for Ajax and Argentina before.

He wrote on X: “Just commentating. It baffles me how Neville can give advice about coaching. You was terrible at that. Just commentate on the game you insufferable man.

“Management yes, but coaching no. The first comment was, ‘I wouldn’t have put Martinez in midfield’. Halfway through the 2nd half, he says Martinez has been the best player on the pitch. If he knew his football he’d know Martinez had played in that position for Ajax and Argentina.”

Man Utd legend Neville was eventually impressed by Martinez’s performance in midfield and praised the Argentina international.

Neville told Sky Sports: “He [Martinez] is enjoying himself in there, he does the first thing well to win the ball, strides forward and hits across it, which means it is moving away from goal.

“United are playing really well and look the more comfortable team in the first 10 minutes of the second half.”

Man Utd praised Amorim’s side for a “really good performance” against Aston Villa and is excited for Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui to return from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking on his Sky Sports podcast, Neville added: “I thought it was a really good performance, but the details of the two goals have cost them.

“Now that’s going to continue to happen whilst they don’t have the likes of Harry Maguire and Matthijs De Ligt, and they don’t have players that would make them a lot stronger.

“What I have seen in these last two games is a couple of things. One, the manager has changed. Quite obviously, the system that he said he would never change, the five or the three [at the back], the two in midfield, the two wing backs and the three up front, that has been thrown out of the window in the last two matches. That’s a good thing.

“I’m happy that the manager is adapting to what’s happening out there because of what’s happening with AFCON, but also I think there’s an element where he couldn’t carry on as we saw against West Ham and Everton at home.

“More of that would find the manager in a lot of trouble – more of what we’ve seen between Bournemouth and Villa is going to find the manager in a job, and will allow him to build something, because you can build off what you’ve seen here.

“Manchester United can still finish in the top five and they’ve missed three or four opportunities in the last three weeks to do that, but if they can get those players back from AFCON and they can stay fit, they can do something.

“Ruben Amorim has got to approach it the way in which he has in the last five or six days. The system has been tweaked – more than tweaked – and I think with [Mason] Mount, [Matheus] Cunha, [Bruno] Fernandes, [Bejamin] Sesko, [Bryan] Mbeumo and Amad [Diallo] out there on the pitch, not all of them but probably four or five of them, they will cause a lot of teams a lot of problems.”

