Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has predicted that Bruno Fernandes will be out of action for “a while” after being forced off against Aston Villa.

The Red Devils produced a strong performance against in-form Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon, but they came up short and lost 2-1.

Morgan Rogers made the difference, scoring two stunning goals either side of Matheus Cunha’s equaliser for Man Utd, who could be without Fernandes for an extended spell.

Man Utd were short on options before the match against Villa, but Fernandes’ injury worsens their situation. He was taken off at the interval after appearing to pull his hamstring.

Fernandes will be a big loss as seventh-placed Man Utd look to close in on the Champions League positions, but Amorim has indicated that his side are moving in the right direction and were the “better team” against Villa.

He has also provided a verdict on Fernandes’ injury.

“I think we were the better team today. We were unlucky, even with the injury of Bruno, but during the game even without him we were the better team,” Amorim said.

“We blocked the transitions quite well and they did really well. We did a very good job that no one is going to remember tomorrow because what matters is the result.

“We already knew that Aston Villa play with everybody inside and we needed to overload that situation. We have been training like that. We did different options, we can use different starting elevens depending on the game, so we are improving. Again I think we deserved so much more today but the better team did not win.”

On Fernandes’ injury: “It is really strange. During this year, especially at this time, we have so many problems, but we have to cope with that. I think Fletcher did his first game, so that is good news, Lacey the same, so we will try to find solutions and go for the next game.

“I am a manager for six years and even Sporting is all about the academy, so it’s about the history. Every manager wants to bring players through from the academy and not spend money because this gives value to the manager.

“I just want to win and want to be certain that the players that come in from the academy are not going to suffer too much. I’m just trying to help the club, it doesn’t matter if it’s from the academy or abroad.

“I think it’s soft tissue [Fernandes injury] so it’s going to be a while. We’ll see.”

Amorim also argued that his side were “really unlucky” against Villa, but he insisted that they cannot “use excuses”.

“We need to prepare all the guys that we have for the next game. We cannot use anything as an excuse. No one is going to remember these problems, so let’s cope with that. It will make us stronger,” Amorim continued.

“I saw from the beginning of the season a team that is going forward, but sometimes relax a little bit and sometimes is not there in the right moment to fight.

“Today was completely the opposite, we were the better team against a team that is strong at home and in a very good run. We were really unlucky today.”