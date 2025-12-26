Alexander Isak has been underperforming this season at Anfield.

According to reports, Liverpool have submitted an ‘offer’ for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in an ‘accelerated response’ to Alexander Isak’s injury.

In the summer, Liverpool broke the British transfer record twice to sign, landing Florian Wirtz for £116m and Isak for £125m.

Wirtz and Isak have been heavily criticised for their disappointing form this season, but there has been evidence of them finding their feet in recent matches.

So, it is disappointing for Liverpool and Isak that the striker suffered a serious injury when scoring in his side’s recent victory against Tottenham Hotspur.

Isak suffered a leg break in a challenge with Spurs defender Micky van de Ven, with head coach Arne Slot revealing an update on his situation this week.

Slot explained: “It’s going to be a long injury. A couple of months. That’s a big disappointment for him and for us.”

READ: Pre-season predictions revisited: Just how wrong were we on Liverpool, Arsenal, Villa, Sunderland?



He added: “I’m confident he can play a part at the end of the season. It’s been a difficult and challenging period for him.

“He was very excited when he joined and wanted to show all of his qualities, but that was impossible due to lack of pre-season.

“In this league you need to be on top of your game to impact a game of football. That took months before we could bring him here. We knew it would take him time, and that’s why it’s so unlucky that he’s now injured.”

As mentioned, Isak has had a stop-start beginning to this campaign after his transfer saga meant he had a limited pre-season, while this injury is another major setback.

Now, an exclusive report from an insider on X has revealed an update on Isak’s recovery, claiming the feeling is ‘very positive’.

‘Exclusive: Liverpool’s medical team are very positive about how well Alexander Isak’s operation went. They are expecting a speedy recovery.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

* Liverpool ‘request meeting’ to hijack Man Utd transfer with agent ‘travelling to England’

* Spain star ‘accepts offer’ from Liverpool as he could ‘finally say goodbye’ to La Liga side

* Liverpool, Euro giants ‘make very high offer’ for £35m Prem star as Barcelona ‘cool interest’



Isak’s injury leaves Liverpool short of attacking options, and it has been suggested that they could enter the market for a replacement in January.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Liverpool are ‘considering Vlahovic as a top-level replacement’ for Isak and have ‘offered’ 20 million euros for his services.

This fee is said to be ‘well below’ Vlahovic’s actual valuation, but it ‘it is consistent’ with his contract situation as he is in the final few months of his current deal, while Liverpool ‘accelerates in response’ to the Isak situation.

The report claims: ‘Dusan Vlahovic is admired for his physique, his ability to pin back defenders, and his experience in high-pressure situations. Furthermore, his age and competitive level align with the English club’s sporting plans.

‘Unlike Juventus, Liverpool would be willing to meet the Serbian’s salary demands, which exceed €12 million net per season. This is a key factor in unlocking the deal.’