No, this is not a Mailbox, but controversial comments from Simon Jordan.

Jordan has no sympathy for Alexander Isak after the Liverpool striker suffered a leg break, claiming it is “karma” for forcing a summer exit from Newcastle United.

Isak was seriously injured by Micky van de Ven while scoring Liverpool’s first goal in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur, and there is currently no timeline for his return. We suspect he won’t play again this season…

Isak’s Premier League statistics for Liverpool

Goals: 2

Assists: 1

Shots (on target): 15 (4)

Touches in attacking penalty area: 21 (=140th)

Take-ons: 1/6 (16.7% success rate)

Isak’s start to life at Liverpool has been extremely disappointing. He cost the Premier League champions a British-record £125million fee in the same summer they signed Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for £100m.

The Swedish striker caused controversy throughout the summer transfer window, essentially burning all of his bridges with former club Newcastle United when he was on course to become a Magpies legend, if he wasn’t already after scoring twice in the Carabao Cup final in March to end a seven-decade wait for a major trophy.

He didn’t travel to Asia for the club’s pre-season tour, claiming to be injured, but that was quickly shown not to be true, or, at the very least, that he was nowhere near injured enough to miss the trip.

It was a messy situation. Isak did everything in his power to force a move to Anfield and eventually got his wish on deadline day.

After missing pre-season, Isak never got up to speed at Liverpool, and scoring against Spurs was viewed as a potential springboard for both him and struggling team-mate Wirtz, who assisted the goal.

However, the former Newcastle striker will now be sidelined for an extended period and won’t be able to prove his worth until he returns.

Isak’s leg break is ‘karma’ for leaving Newcastle – Jordan

Rather astonishingly, former Crystal Palace chairman and pundit Jordan has said Isak’s excruciating injury is “karma” after forcing an exit from the Magpies.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “I’m desperately trying to avoid myself disappearing into the ghost of Jacob Marley, and looking at the karma of Alexander Isak’s position in terms of not landing at Liverpool and achieving very much.

“He now potentially finds himself out for the season. I’m desperately trying to avoid that version of myself.

“I don’t want anyone breaking their legs, but I also look at the dynamics of how people behave and think, sometimes, that what goes around comes around.

“That’s mean-spirited, I know.”

Oh, Simon… that is a shocker

We always want pundits to speak their mind, but that is a despicable comment.

You might not like Isak for how he conducted himself in the summer, but this is the sort of thing you’d expect to hear from a shameless supporter on X — not from an experienced pundit and former Premier League chairman.

There has already been plenty of backlash, and we are not even remotely surprised.

