Amorim ‘requests’ January transfer from Man Utd as Romano reveals Tyler Adams truth

Tyler Adams and Ruben Neves have both been linked with moves to Man Utd.

Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim has reportedly made one January transfer request as Fabrizio Romano reveals the truth about their rumoured interest in Tyler Adams.

Despite their inconsistent form, which has seen them win just two of their last seven matches, the Red Devils are somehow sixth in a congested Premier League table.

Amorim is looking to finish in the European places this term after a disastrous first season in charge saw Man Utd finish 15th in the Premier League.

INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe threw their weight behind Amorim in the summer transfer window with over £200m spent on five new plaeyrs.

But now Amorim wants a new midfielder – one position Man Utd failed to strengthen over the summer – in the January market with a report in Spanish website Fichajes claiming that the Red Devils boss has made a ‘direct request’ to sign Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves.

Neves has made clear his ‘desire is to return to a major European league’ with the Red Devils’ ‘priority would be to finalise the deal in January’ – but they may have to wait until the summer.

READ: Manchester United might need transfer policy change as Garnacho problem threatens to strike again

The report adds: ‘The main obstacle is Al-Hilal . The Saudi club is in no hurry to sell and is maintaining a firm stance regarding the winter transfer window. However, the player’s contract expires at the end of the season. This opens up a very attractive alternative for the English club.

‘If no agreement is reached in January, Manchester United are confident they can sign him as a free agent in the summer. A move of enormous market value. Those in Saudi Arabia acknowledge that retaining the player will be difficult if he intends to return to Europe. The player’s desire carries weight.’

Bournemouth midfielder Adams was recently named as a potential option for Man Utd to explore over the next couple of transfer windows and Romano insists the former Leeds player is on their “list”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “On Tyler Adams, from what I’m told, he is one of the names Man Utd are monitoring, but he is not the only one because there are several players on the list.

“There are two separate lists. There are top, top targets like Carlos Baleba, Joao Neves and Adam Wharton – players considered top targets but very difficult, very unlikely for January, maybe more realistic for the summer. For January, it could be more about opportunities.

“Bournemouth want to keep a player like Tyler Adams. They believe he’s a really important player for them, and it’s not going to be easy for Man Utd to find a solution in terms of pricing and timing. Bournemouth want to keep Tyler Adams also because of the Antoine Semenyo situation, which is also close to being evaluated in January.

“At the moment, Bournemouth insist on keeping Tyler Adams at the club. Man Utd like the player, they see him as a potential option, but at the moment he’s not the only one and it’s not an easy one because Bournemouth insist on keeping the player in this January transfer window.”