Man Utd CEO Berrada chooses ‘top candidate to replace Amorim’ but he could ‘pivot’ to Glasner

Man Utd CEO Omar Berrada has identified his top target to replace Ruben Amorim if he fails to achieve his objectives this season, according to reports.

The Red Devils won three Premier League matches in a row in October for the first time since Amorim moved to Old Trafford in November last year.

Since then, Man Utd have gone back to their inconsistent ways with just two wins from their last seven matches, with their latest game a frantic 4-4 draw against Bournemouth on Monday night.

Despite their inconsistency, Amorim’s side find themselves sixth in the Premier League table, two points off fourth but ominously just six points ahead of 15th-placed Brentford.

The nature of the table means most sides are just one defeat away from a mini crisis, while a couple of wins can see you fly up the Premier League standings.

There is pressure on Amorim to deliver European football this season and now a reliable account on X insists that Man Utd CEO Berrada has identified the Portuguese head coach’s successor if they have to sack him.

The account wrote: ‘Exclusive. Omar Berrada, the current CEO of Manchester United, has set his sights on Xavi as the top candidate to replace Rúben Amorim.

‘Xavi has some reservations about the current setup at the club. If he decides it’s not the right fit, @ManUtd will pivot to Oliver Glasner, who’s set to leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season.

‘The pressure is on to make the right choice.’

Despite that, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein claimed on Wednesday that the Man Utd board “fully believe” that Amorim is still the right man to turn the Red Devils around.

Ornstein said on Sky Sports: “Well, that they’re not the force that he wants them to be, or that the Manchester United fans, or English football, quite frankly, expect of them.

“And I mean, the post-Alex Ferguson era has had a few highs, but it’s mainly been lows, and many of them have come under Ruben Amorim.

“But the club clearly fully believe in him and are backing him to turn this around, slowly but surely, they’re backing him in the transfer market as well. And of course, they’re afflicted by injuries.”

The Man Utd head coach thought his side should have beaten Bournemouth on Monday in a “crazy game” under the lights at Old Trafford.

Amorim told reporters: “It’s really disappointing. We are really disappointed. Crazy game. It might look like we lost the two points in the second half but I think we lost them in the first half. We dominated and created so many chances.

“We had to go to half-time with a different result. In the end we deserved more. It was a fun game for everyone at home. I think we started really well. We did a very good first half. The result should be completely different.

“And then, again, I think six minutes into the second half, similar to Nottingham [Forest], we lost the concentration and they scored two goals, but we managed to get back into the game. We score two goals again and then we have to finish the game. A throw-in in our possession, we need to think about, not to go again but to take calm and to close the game. In the end, it was a fun game.”

