Man Utd look to revive ‘try before you buy’ January deal as ex-Leeds star emerges as target

Man Utd are looking at the possibility of sealing a temporary deal to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher in January, according to Ben Jacobs.

The Red Devils have remained largely inconsistent under Ruben Amorim this season but somehow find themselves sixth in the Premier League table.

Man Utd are currently just one point adrift of the top four, while they are three points ahead of 12th-placed Newcastle with just seven wins from a possible 15.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS backed Amorim in the summer transfer window as they spent over £200m on five new players, including Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.

And now the Man Utd hierarchy plan on giving the Portuguese head coach more support in the winter with a new midfielder top of the agenda.

Man Utd made enquiries over the summer for former Chelsea midfielder Gallagher and Brighton star Carlos Baleba but didn’t get any deals over the line.

But now transfer journalist Jacobs reckons Man Utd could revisit their interest in Gallagher in a ‘try before you buy’ deal with Atletico Madrid ‘open’ to an initial loan.

Speaking on The United Stand, Jacobs said: “Man United see Conor Gallagher as a good ‘try before you buy’ option, if Atletico are open to a loan deal next month.”

In bad news for Man Utd, it is understood that Man City and Liverpool could explore some of the same options at the Red Devils.

Jacobs added: “Man City and Liverpool could realistically explore midfield options, and their targets are similar to that of Man United.”

The former CBS Sports journalist also claims that Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams, who spent a season at Leeds in the Premier League, has emerged as a potential target, although a summer move looks more likely at this point.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed last month that Man Utd are still committed to signing Baleba from Brighton but will have to wait until the summer to rekindle their interest.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I want to close this video with midfielders, guys, as many of you keep asking me. There is a lot of confusion in the media: who is the dream target for Manchester United in midfield?

“My information, guys, remains that there are several names, and we will discuss all of them in the videos these days. But I keep telling you that Man Utd want Carlos Baleba and Baleba wants to go to Man Utd.

“The conversation with the player and his agency is very good. In August, Brighton didn’t want to sell the player. In January, it is likely to be a difficult deal again because Brighton insist on not selling the player. But for the summer, let’s say for 2026, Man Utd see Baleba as a priority target.

“I gave you a video last summer saying Baleba will remain a target if the deal doesn’t happen now. Man Utd want to insist on the deal in 2026, and that remains the case. Man Utd still want Baleba and Baleba is still very keen on a move to Man Utd.

“So, Baleba is a name we have to keep very high on Man Utd’s shortlist for the midfield.”